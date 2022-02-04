Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria East 62, Corpus Christi Ray 38
Points: (E) C‘niaha Randle 7, Hannah Tyler 19, Chloe Buckner 3, Ariana Ramsey 11, Muneriet 2, Lamira Cleavland 8, Ariel Haas 12. (R) Cantu 3, Roberts 5, C. Garcia 1, Baker 2, Gonzalez 8, Anderson 8, Hadis 2, Hernandez 9.
Hafltime: East 31-16. 3-Pointers: Randle, Tyler 3, Ramsey, Cantu, Roberts, Hernandez.
Corpus Christi Carroll 41, Victoria West 29
Points: (W) Daidree Zarate 5, Leilani Green 6, Shadow Gomez 2, Mackenzie Falcon 2, Marleigh Gomez 9, Brooke Henry 5. (C) Gladd 1, Kelley 13, Williams 6, Martin 6, McCall 3, Barnhart 3, Tolbert 5, Guerrero 2, Sacthall 2.
Halftime: Carroll 23-11. 3-Pointers: Zarate, McCall, Barnhart.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 57, Bloomington 19
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 5, Jassalyn Gipson 15, Jordan Sommer 11, Brooke Redding 4, Tamara Otto 4, Rilee Sanchez 7, Airyanna Rodriguez 7, Fay Kutac 4.
Halftime: Schulenburg 32-8.
Ganado 46, Louise 18
Points: (G) Macy Kolancy 15, Jurnee Green 10, Ja’Lei Foster 7.
Record: Ganado 19-14, 5-7.
