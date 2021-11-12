Friday
Girls
Non-District
Palacios 55, Ganado 25
Points: (P) Shayne Wollam 14, Cara Polk 9, Cyra Polk 10, Catherine Graves 8, Madelyne Wollam 7, Ava Bowers 5, Paris Lopez 2.
Halftime: Palacios 41-10. Records: Palacios 2-0.
Boys
Non-District
Faith Academy 69, River City 40
Points: (FA) Noah Davis 23, Shepherd Manning 17, Jesse Cruz Gonzalez 10, Josh Long 7.
Halftime: Faith Academy 40-21. 3-pointers: Manning 2, Davis, Gonzalez, Long. Records: Faith Academy 1-1.
Tuesday
Girls
Non-District
Palacios 73, Bloomington 4
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 20, Shayne Wollam 17, Cara Polk 12, Catherine Graves 8, Ava Bowers 8, Madelyne Wollam 8
Halftime: Palacios 47-2. Records: Palacios 1-0.
