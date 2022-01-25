Boys
District 29-3A
Aransas Pass 68, Goliad 58
Points: (G) Colby Rosenquest 14, Layden Lara 7, Dasen Tinney-Anderson 4, Devonte Perry 18, Joseph Council 14. (AP) Gaitan 13, Belvin 18, Lopez 10.
Halftime: Aransas Pass 25-24. 3-Pointers: Rosenquest 3, Lara. Record: Goliad 17-11.
District 26-3A
Nixon-Smiley 60, SA Greater Hearts of Northern Oaks 56
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 8, Kade Dixon 6, Dustin Mejia 5, Carl White Jr 16, Braxton Regalado 18, Jeremiah Munoz 5, Ruben Bomer 2.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 34-25.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 54, Shiner St. Paul 23
Points: (SP) Zak Johnson 2, Trent Brown 11, Joseph Twyford 2, Noah Boedeker 4, Fisher Davis 2, Zane Barta 2. (SH) Austin Kutac 6, Will Harper 18, Brady Haas 4, Nick Angerstein 16, Klayton Chance 2, Tyler Hawkins 6, Andrew Steffek 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 23-14. 3-Pointers: Brown 2, Harper 4.
JV: Sacred Heart 35-15.
Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria East 46, Corpus Christi King 44
Points: (E) C’niaha Randle 3, Hannah Tyler 22, Chloe Buckner 6, Ariana Ramsey 4, Lamira Cleveland 3, Ariel Haas 8. (K) Ortiz 15, Beverly 11, Hale 14, Gonzales 3.
Halftime: East 24-19. 3-Pointers: Tyler 4, Ortiz 3, Beverly.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 41, Schulenburg 30
Record: Schulenburg 19-11, 6-2. Flatonia 8-13, 5-4.
Weimar 63, Ganado 37
Points: (G) Macy Kolacny 14, Jurnee Green 9, Kate Smith 8.
Record: Ganado 17-13, 3-6.
JV: Ganado 24-23.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Shiner St. Paul 40
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 8, Aleigh Kraatz 3, Elizabeth Grahmann 12, Lani Pilat 4, Elena Grahmann 2, Bailey Haas 15, Adalyn Pohl 5. (SP) Emily Pilat 2, Kate Ehrig 14, Rebecca Wagner 24.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 28-19. 3-Pointers: Kraatz, Elizabeth Grahmann, Haas 3, Wagner. Record: Sacred Heart 17-5, 3-0.
