Girls
District 29-3A
Goliad 45, George West 39
Points: (G) Makhaiyla Pinson 12, Abby Yanta 11, Kaysa Wunsch 9, Cally Boykin 6, Averi Amaro 5, Kaitlyn Alegria 1, Delaney Huber 1.
3-Pointers: Amaro, Yanta. Halftime: Goliad 23-10. Records: Goliad 3-18, 2-11. George West 6-13, 4-9.
District 31-2A
Yorktown 37, Port Aransas 22
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 15, Kailey Sinast 13, Katelyn Dodds 4, Kie Campbell 3, Kadie Dueser 2. (PA) Hannah Ramsden 13, Hope Shoemaker 3, Avica Burrill 3, Mollie Sheffield 2, Olivia Adams 1.
3-Pointers: Campbell, Ramsden. Halftime: Yorktown 18-12. Record: Yorktown 21-0, 12-0; Port Aransas 15-5, 8-3.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 59, Bloomington 15
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 4, Erica Otto 16, Jordan Sommer 6, Brooke Redding 2, Kieryn Adams 2, Morgan Marburger 2, Julie Guentert 4, Airyanna Rodriguez 7, Jessalyn Gipson 14.
Halftime: Schulenburg 28-4.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 72, Bulverde Bracken 13
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 4, Katy Shank 1, Elizabeth Grahmann 20, Emma Hawkins 8, Arianna Henke 2, Jules Janak 13, Bailey Haas 5, Abby Clark 5, Aleigh Kraatz 3, Elena Grahmann 4.
3-Pointers: Janak, Haas 2, Clark, Kraatz. Halftime: Sacred Heart 31-9. Record: Sacred Heart 9-7, 4-1.
Boys
District 28-5A
Victoria West 90, Corpus Christi Carroll 70
Points: (W) Adrian Chavez 2, Omar Posada 38, Jadyn Smith 7, Kevin Rankin 21, Isaac Nemes 2, Dion Green 14, D’Andre Fillmore 6. (C) Sanders 16, Lopez 2, Perales 6, Hammitt 14, Hernandez 13, Smith 3, Tanguma 2.
3-Pointers: Perales, Hammitt 4, Hernandez, Posada 7, Rankin 3, Fillmore 2. Halftime: Carroll 38-36. Records: West 12-2, 10-0.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 56, Bracken Christian 55
Points: (SH) Jordan Bludau 20, Nick Angerstein 12, Brady Haas 10, Austin Kutac 9, Alex Angerstein 5. (B) Marquez 16, Stirm 15, Holland 10, Merz 6, Speer 6, Herring 2.
3-Pointers: Bludau 4, N. Angerstein 2, Kutac, A. Angerstein, Stirm, Marquez. Halftime: Bracken 35-28. Records: Sacred Heart 11-11, 3-3. Bracken 17-8, 5-1.
Monday night scores
Girls
TAPPS District 4-5A
St. Joseph 64, CC John Paul II 41
Points: Taylor Foeh 16, Heidi Terry 24, Maiya Tillman 17; (JP) Lazano 14
Halftime: St. Joseph 33-17; Record: St. Joseph 6-3
