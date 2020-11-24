GIRLSYorktown 49, Flatonia 47
Points: (Yorktown) Seely Metting 17, Kailey Sinast 12, Ayana Longoria 9, Madison Morehead 4, Kadie Dueser 3, Kaley Lassmann 2, Kie Campbell 2; (Flatonia) Caitlin Betak 23, Carly Bonds 5, Karli Sittak 5, Shannen Novak 4, Ali Janecka 4, Liylah Willis 3, Hannah Ellis 2.
3-pointers: (Yorktown) Longoria 1, Dueser 1; (Flatonia) Betak 6, Novak 1, Willis 1.
Records: Yorktown 4-0; Flatonia 4-2.
Cuero 50, Schulenberg 36
Points: (Cuero) Charity Gray 14, Ashley Price 12, Ibree Coe 12, Z Gray 10, Ricki Joubert 2; (Schulenberg) Morgan Marburger 14, Erica Otto 9, Julie Guentert 7, Hailey Goode 2, Tamara Otto 2, Brooke Redding 2
3-pointers: (Cuero) Coe 2; (Schulenberg) Guentert 1
Halftime: Cuero 25, Schulenberg 18.
Records: Cuero 4-1; Schulenberg 2-1
Sweeny 44, Edna 38
Points: (Edna) A. Haas 14, D. Williams 13
