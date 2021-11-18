Girls
McAllen Border Bash Tournament
Sharyland Pioneer 46, Victoria West 26
Points: (VW) Shadow Gomez 9, Mackenzie Falcon 7, Dailynn Zarate 4, Leilani Lee-Green 2, Marleigh Gomez 2, Brooke Henry 2;
Halftime: Pioneer 31-11. 3-pointers: S. Gomez, Falcon.
Victoria West 41, San Diego 27
Points: (VW) Shadow Gomez 14, Leilani Lee-Green 12, Marleigh Gomez 9, Dailynn Zarate 4, Mackenzie Falcon 2.
Halftime: West 25-16. 3-pointers: S. Gomez 2. Record: West 2-3
Ganado Tournament
Ganado 43, East Bernard 37
Points: (G) Ja’lai Foster 23, Cameryn Webernick 8.
Ganado 55, Edna 36
Points: (G) Macy Kolacny 19, Kate Smith 18, Foster 12, Webernick 2.
Records: Ganado 4-2.
Palacios 53, Van Vleck 46
Points: (P) Ca. Polk 21, M. Wollam 8, S. Wollam 6, V. Guerrero 4, C. Graves 2, P. Lopez 2.
Palacios 50, Rice Consolidated 9
Points: (P) M. Wollam 18, S. Wollam 14, Cy. Polk 6, C. Graves 4, A. Bowers 2, S. Martinez 2, P. Lopez 2, V. Guerrero 2. Record: Palacios 5-0
