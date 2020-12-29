TUESDAY, DEC. 29
GIRLS
District 31-2A
Yorktown 52, Three Rivers 32
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Kailey Sinast 10, Katelyn Dodds 8, Ayana Longoria 8, Kadie Dueser 3; (TR) Jozlyn Garcia 16, Madison Lindsey 5, Kourtney Zamzow 5, Larysa Suentes 4, Brooklyn Lamtrecht 2;
3-pointers: Longoria, Dueser, Garcia 2; Halftime: Yorktown 31-15; Records: Yorktown 10-0, 1-0; Three Rivers 5-8, 2-1
Non-District
Schulenburg 47, Sealy 32
Points: (Schulenburg) Julie Guentert 17, Morgan Marburger 12, Airyanna Rodriguez 7, Jordan Sommer 7, Erica Otto 4
Halftime: Schulenburg 25, Sealy 18; JV Black: Sealy 29, Schulenburg 26; JV White: Sealy 22, Schulenburg 13
Sweeny 56, Goliad 21
Points: (Goliad) Mikhaiyla Pinson 7, Averi Amaro 6, Kaysa Wunsch 6, Maci Tinney 2; (Sweeny) A. Strauther 17, A. Dailey 12, S. Bess 7, S. Rynoalds 5, A. Fitts 4, S. Robinson 4, M. Quarles 3, K. Britton 2, T. Pinson 2
3-pointers: (Goliad) Amaro 2; (Sweeny) A. Strauther 1, S. Bess 1; Halftime: Sweeny 33, Goliad 9; Records: Goliad 1-10, 0-4; Sweeny 8-3, 2-0
MONDAY, DEC. 28
GIRLS
Non-District
Schulenburg 43, La Vernia 32
Points: (Schulenburg) Airyanna Rodriguez 11, Morgan Marburger 11, Erica Otto 9, Julie Guenter 9, Kieryn Adams 3
Halftime: Schulenburg 25, La Vernia 6; JV Black: La Vernia 44, Schulenburg 39; JV White: La Vernia 38, Schulenburg 13
Edna 41, Ganado 39
Points: (Edna) D. Williams 13, A. Haas 10, M. Salazar 6, K. Rodas 5, K. Zarate 4, K. Chiles 2, L. Smith 1
