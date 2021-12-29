Wednesday
Boys
Mike Smith Classic
Austin 39, Wharton 35
Points: (A) Iain Mitchell 7, Samir Kassim 3, Edward Gonzalez 6, Trae Mendez 8, Weston Borich 3, Lucas Miller 10, Weston Ezell 2; (W) CJ Scott 3, Jakorian Baldridge 19, Raymond Hudson 2, Edward Sanders 7, Angell Gaona 2, Kameron Mitchell 2.
Halftime: Austin 17-11. 3-pointers: I. Mitchell, Kassim, Gonzalez, Mendez 2, Scott, Sanders. Records: Austin 6-14; Wharton 10-9.
Ganado Tournament
St. Joseph 48, Tidehaven 42
Points: (STJ) Jackson Stefka 10, Jack Ward 14, Alfredo Vazquez 13
St. Joseph 51, Shiner 49
Points: (STJ) Stefka 19, Ward 11, Dominic Tomanek 9
St. Joseph 46, Louise 41
Points: (STJ) Ward 12, Stefka 9, Tomanek 7.
Girls
Brazosport Tournament
Victoria West 58, Galena Park 28
Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 9, Leilani Lee-Green 16, Shadow Gomez 6, Mackenzie Falcon 12, Marleigh Gomez 10, Jordan Gonzales 4, Jayden Martin 1; (GP) Umana 17, Quintandla 3, R. Torres 6, J. Torres 2.
Halftime: West 23-8. 3-pointers: Zarate 3, Falcon 2, Umana 4, Quintandla.
Clear Creek 33, Victoria West 29
Points: (W) Leilani Lee-Green 4, Shadow Gomez 16, Marleigh Gomez 7, Jordan Gonzales 2; (CC) Comin 2, Torres 10, Klausmeir 4, Auttonberry 8, Yeung 3, Edmonds 6.
Halftime: West 17-14. 3-pointers: S. Gomez 2, M. Gomez, Torres 2, Auttonberry 2.
El Campo 33, Victoria West 23
Points: (E) E. Nunez 5, B. Bradshaw 15, A. Stehling 7, T. Owens 4, T. Roberts 2; (W) Leilani Lee-Green 9, Shadow Gomez 4, Marleigh Gomez 6, Jordan Gonzales 4.
Halftime: El Campo 16-7. 3-Pointers: (E) Bradshaw 3. (W) None.
Weimar Tournament
La Grange 50, Schulenburg 33
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 4, Jordan Sommer 3, Tamara Otto 6, Kieryn Adams 5, Haylie Goode 2, Airyanna Rodriguez 13
Halftime: La Grange 25-17.
Schulenburg 45, Hallettsville 43
Points: (S) Ohnheiser 6, Jessalyn Gipson 7, Sommer 2, Otto 11, Adams 2, Rilee Sanchez 2, Goode 2, Rodriguez 14.
Halftime: Hallettsville 21-20.
Tuesday
Boys
Nixon-Smiley Tournament
Navarro 45, Nixon-Smiley 41
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 3, K. Dixon 2, D. Abundis 3, D. Mejia 10, B. Regalado 9, L. Moses 3, C. White Jr. 11
Nixon-Smiley 65, Comfort 37
Points: (NS) B. Martinez 20, D. Abundis 1, D. Mejia 12, B. Regalado 5, J. Munoz 5, S. Ortiz 2, C. White Jr. 14, H. Canion 4, R. Paez 2.
