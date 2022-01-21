Friday
Boys
District 29-3A
Goliad 56, Mathis 50
Points: (G) Colby Rosenquest 14, Layden Lara 4, Devonte Perry 27, Joseph Council 8, J.P. Reyes 3. (M) Alvarado 20, Acosta 14.
Halftime: Goliad 25-21. 3-Pointers: Rosenquest 4, Perry. Record: Goliad 17-10.
District 28-3A
Industrial 44, Columbus 31
Points: (I) Parker Blackwell 6, Logan Peterson 3, Mason Roe 12, Cerik Nuells 5, Carson Kolb 8, Cade Thigpen 8, Reed Kallus 2.
Halftime: Industrial 25-10. 3-Pointers: Blackwell, Peterson, Roe 2, Kolb 2. Records: Industrial 12-0, 7-0. Columbus 11-7, 6-1.
Girls
District 28-3A
Palacios 48, Edna 37
Points: (P) Cy. Polk 23, Ca. Polk 12, S. Wollam 5, M. Wollam 3, Graves 2, Bowers 1.
Halftime: Palacios 24-14. Record: Palacios 24-4, 7-2.
Thursday
Girls
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 71, Faith Academy 14
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 3, Aleigh Kraatz 8, Elizabeth Grahmann 14, Lani Pilat 4, Heather Wilson 3, Ava Lackey 8, Elena Grahmann 2, Jules Janak 10, Bailey Haas 13, Ava Matias 2, Adalyn Pohl 4; (FA) Castillo 1, Potts 3, Stafford 3, Cornwell 2, Sevier 2, Geake 2, Padron 1.
Halftime: Saced Heart 34-5. 3-pointers: Elizabeth Grahmann, Wilson, Haas 3, Potts.
