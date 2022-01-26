Tuesday
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria West 65, Gregory-Portland 48
Points: (W) Dion Green 10, Darrian Lacy 10, Jaydyn Smith 32, Zo Morgan 5, Jackson Hodge 5; (GP) Blake Butters 10, Trevor Jones 11, Brandon Redden 3, Chase Felt 3, Russell Escamilla 5, Shawn Williams 16
Halftime: West 29-24. 3-pointers: Lacy, Smith 2, Morgan, Hodge, Jones 3, Felt.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 75, Schulenburg 50
Points: (F) Luke Law 20, Duke Sodek 19, Keyshaun Green 13, Fidel Venegas 7, Dayton Cliffe 6, Titan Targac 3, Justin Marler 3, Angel Netro 2, Jaidyn Guyton 1.
Halftime: Flatonia 37-14.
Girls
District 29-3A
Aransas Pass 59, Goliad 33
Points: (G) A. Yanta 13, R. Bohl 6, H. Lucy 6, A. Amaro 5, K. Wunsch 2, G. Sertuche 1; (AP) M. Acosta 14, C. Haywood 9, A. Durham 9, M. Gonzales 7, A. Zepeda 6, M. Cruz 5, J. Cole 5, E. Dierra 2, A. Medina 2.
Halftime: Aransas Pass 26-25. 3-pointers: Amaro, Acosta 4, Durham, Cruz, Gonzales, Haywood. Records: Goliad 5-25, 2-8; Aransas Pass 23-8, 10-0.
JV: Goliad 29-26.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 41, Schulenburg 30
Points: (S) Jessalyn Gipson 5, Jordan Sommer 9, Brooke Redding 2, Tamara Otto 9, Kieryn Adams 3, Sani Thompson 2.
Halftime: Flatonia 26-13. JV: Schulenburg 37-27.
