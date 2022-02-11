Girls
District 28-2A
Shiner 60, Schulenburg 57
TAPPS District 5-2A
Shiner St. Paul 58, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50
Record: Sacred Heart 20-6, 6-1.
JV: Sacred Heart 29-27
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria East 69, Corpus Christi Carroll 48
Highlights: (E) Oliver 7, Parker 11, Clark 2, Ortega 3, Pena 22, Franklin 16, Williams 3, Jackson 2, Vasquez 3. (C) Sandoval 12, R. Gonzales 7, Hernandez 6, E. Gonzales 1, Hills 11, Andrews 1, Reyes 2, Rodriguez 6, Eddings 2.
Halftime: East 33-18. 3-Pointers: Pena, Franklin 3, Sandoval, Hernandez.
District 28-3A
Industrial 41, Hallettsville 28
Points: (I) Parker Blackwell 4, Mason Roe 13, Clearance Hosey 9, Cerik Nuells 4, Carson Kolb 6, Braxton Warren 3, Cade Thigpen 2. (H) Bedford 7, Patel 2, Rees 2, Ellis 1, Scott 7, Price 6, McAfee 3.
Halftime: Hallettsville 13-11. 3-Pointers: Price, Roe 2, Hosey, Kolb 2. Record: Industrial 18-0, 13-0.
District 28-2A
Ganado 42, Schulenburg 34
TAPPS District 5-2A
Sacred Heart 51, St. Paul 38
Highlights: (SH) Austin Kutac 13, Will Harper 19, Nic Angerstein 7, Tyler Hawkins 2, Trey Daniels 4, Kobi Valchar 6.
Halftime: Hallettsville Sacred 25-24. 3-Pointers: Harper 6. Record: Sacred Heart 4-4.
JV: Sacred Heart 35-26.
