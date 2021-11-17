Basketball logo new

Tuesday

Girls

Non-District

Yorktown 49, Goliad 19

Points: (G) Averi Amaro 6, Abby Yanta 5, Gabby Sertuche 2, Ashley Wood 2, Melanie Bond 2, Kaysa Wunsch 2; (Y) Seely Metting 22, Kaley Lassmann 6, Braleigh Dodds 4, M. Marbach 4, Dakielynn Campbell 4, Sydnie Krueger 3, Emie Bolting 2, Laynie Boyd 2

Halftime: Yorktown 31-8. 3-pointers: Amaro, Yanta, Metting 2, Lassmann.

JV: Yorktown 24-16.

Palacios 69, Shiner St. Paul 45

Points: (P) Cyra Polk 24, Madelyne Wollam 19, Cara Polk 11, Catherine Graves 5, Victoria Guerrero 4, Ava Bowers 2, Shayne Wollam 2.

Halftime: Palacios 38-14. Records: Palacios 3-0.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.