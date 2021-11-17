Tuesday
Girls
Non-District
Yorktown 49, Goliad 19
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 6, Abby Yanta 5, Gabby Sertuche 2, Ashley Wood 2, Melanie Bond 2, Kaysa Wunsch 2; (Y) Seely Metting 22, Kaley Lassmann 6, Braleigh Dodds 4, M. Marbach 4, Dakielynn Campbell 4, Sydnie Krueger 3, Emie Bolting 2, Laynie Boyd 2
Halftime: Yorktown 31-8. 3-pointers: Amaro, Yanta, Metting 2, Lassmann.
JV: Yorktown 24-16.
Palacios 69, Shiner St. Paul 45
Points: (P) Cyra Polk 24, Madelyne Wollam 19, Cara Polk 11, Catherine Graves 5, Victoria Guerrero 4, Ava Bowers 2, Shayne Wollam 2.
Halftime: Palacios 38-14. Records: Palacios 3-0.
