Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria West 58, Corpus Christi King 47
Points: (VW) Daidree Zarate 6, Madelyn Cano 1, Rianna Arguellez 2, Leilani Green 18, Shadow Gomez 17, Marleigh Gomez 14. (K) Ortiz 13, Beverly 3, Hale 2;, Gonzales 4, Holmes 12, Jenkins 1.
Halftime: West 31-18. 3-Pointers: Zarate, S. Gomez, Ortiz, Holmes 2.
Flour Bluff 55, Victoria East 41
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 18, Navaeh Sanchez 9, Chole Buckner 6, Ariana Ramsey 4, Kamdyn Watts 4. (FB) Fuller 4, Hudson 6, Gallaspy 12, Wong 5, Croft 10, Gray 3, Geurin 11, Ballik 4.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 32-19. 3-Pointers: Tyler 3, Ramsey, Hudson 2, Gallaspy 2, Croft, Gray.
District 28-3A
Yoakum 54, Edna 44
Points: (Y) Taylor Hlavac 21, Kirsten Smith 14. (E) Zarate 19.
Halftime: Yoakum 25-18.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 62, Louise 21
Points: (S) Megan Ohnheiser 4, Jessalyn Gipson 13, Jordan Sommer 3, Brooke Redding 2, Tamara Otto 7, Kieryn Adams 6, Rilee Sanchez 4, Haylie Goode 5, Airyanna Rodriguez 9, Karla Rico 2, Sani Thompson 7.
Halftime: Schulenburg 34-6.
Boys
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 48, Victoria Faith Academy 37
Points: (SH) Austin Kutac 16, Will Harper 8, Brady Haas 6, Myles Machicek 2, Nick Angerstein 4, Klayton Chance 3, Tyler Hawkins 1, Cole Bujnoch 2. (FA) Davis 19, Whyman 2, Gonzales 11, Manning 2, Long 3.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 22-15. 3-Pointers: Harper 2, Chance, Davis 2, Gonzales 2, Long.
