Friday

Girls

Non-District

McAllen Tournament

Brownsville 41, Victoria West 38

Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 14, Lelani Lee-Green 12, Shadow Gomez 4, Marleigh Gomez 8; (B) J. Hernandez 13, C. Garcia 7, A. Gonzalez 10, D. Lonzan-Lameli 6, A. Barrientos 5.

Halftime: West 18-16. 3-pointers: Zarate 2, Hernandez 3, Garcia, Gonzalez, Lonzan-Lameli, Barrientos. Records: West 2-4. 

Weslaco East 32, Victoria West 24

Points: (W) Dailynn Zarate 12, Leilani Lee-Green 6, Mackenzie Falcon 3, Marleigh Gomez 2, Rianna Arguellez 1.

Halftime: West 19-16. 3-Pointers: Zarate 2.

Ganado Tournament

Palacios 47, Sealy 44

Points: (P) Cyra Polk 19, Shayne Wollam 13, Catherine Graves 7, Cara Polk 3, Madelyne Wollam 3.

Halftime: Palacios 26-18.

Palacios 46, Hallettsville 23

Points: (P) Cara Polk 21, Cyra Polk 15, Madelyne Wollam 6, Shayne Wollam 2, Victoria Guerrero 2.

Ganado 55, Tidehaven 48

Points: (G) Ja'Lai Foster 17, Macy Kolacny 15, Emma Gonzalez 9.

3-pointers: Kolacny 3

Ganado 55, Brazos 35

Points: (G) Kolacny 20, Kate Smith 12, Gonzalez 9.

3-pointers: Kolacny 4

Halftime: Palacios 26-13. Records: Palacios 7-0.

Thursday

Girls

Non-District

SA Southwest Legacy Tournament

El Paso Andress 61, Victoria East 38

Points: (E) C'Niaha Randle 4, Hannah Tyler 6, Ariana Ramsey 6, Lamira Cleavland 10, Ariel Haas 2, KK Cleavland 10; (A) L. Mojica 19, M. Hargrave 11, A. Colon 7, A. Martin-Lewis 12, M. Lewis 6, K. Dominik 6, G. Fernandez 2.

Halftime: Andress 34-17. 3-pointers: Ramsey, Mojica 3, Hargrave 1, Colon 1, Martin-Lewis 2, Dominik 2. 

Victoria East 66, SA Southwest Legacy 23

Points: (E) Tyler 20, Nevaeh Sanchez 9, Chloe Buckner 2, Ramsey 14, Kamdyn Watts 9, L. Cleavland 6, K. Punch 1, K. Cleavland; (SL) M. Milligan 2, S. Gonzalez 2, M. Mendoza 2, B. Osborne 4, J. Robertson 2, M. Gallindo 5, L. Covurubius 4, K. Vargas 2.

Halftime: East 37-11. 3-pointers: Tyler 2, Ramsey 2, Gallindo. Records: East 2-2.

