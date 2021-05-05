Registration for the Black & White and Red & White summer basketball leagues are now open.
All four divisions are open for registration from the sixth grade to collegiate level.
For the Black & White League, girls have till May 15 to pay the $75 registration fee. Any late registrations are $85.
For the Red & White League, boys have till May 16 to pay the $85 registration fee. Any late registrations are $95.
All games are held at the District Events Center Gym.
The Black & White League will play Mondays and Tuesdays starting June 7, with the League Tournament being played June 28-29.
The Red & White League will play Wednesdays and Thursdays starting June 2, with the League Tournament being played June 30 and July 1.
Registration forms are available at VISD website, VISD Athletic Office, Victoria West & Victoria East HS.
Schedules and jerseys will be handed out on the first day of play for the respective leagues.
League coaches will be emailed the league rules, schedules and team rosters with names and phone numbers.
League coaches will be responsible for calling individual players with game time and court number for the first game.
For more information, email blackandwhitegirlsleague@gmail.com or redandwhiteleague@gmail.com.
