SHINER — The Ganado Indians followed their hot bats and clutch two out hitting to an 11-4 Game 1 victory over Kenedy in the 2A Baseball area round.
Early on it looked like the game could get away from Ganado early. Entering the bottom of the second inning, they were already trailing 2-1, and their ace Bubba Webernick did not have his best stuff on the mound. Ganado head coach Jason Cann made the decision to pull his starter and turn to Ethan Gonzalez with two runners on and no outs in the second inning when the game looked like it could get away from them.
“I knew I just needed to get up there and throw strikes, punch that zone,” Gonzalez said. “Let them hit the ball, let our defense do the work, and I mean our defense did all the work, it was great.”
Gonzalez responded by getting out of the second inning without allowing any runs and over four innings allowed just two runs to a Lion team that looked poised to bust the game open early.
“Ethan has been doing that all year. Bubba Webernick is my ace. He wasn’t feeling it, and Ethan came in and did what he’s done time and time again,” Cann said. “Calling his number he steps up every time. That ain’t surprising to me because he’s been doing it all year.”
While Webernick may not have had it going on the mound, he was perhaps the Indians' most important player at the plate. Webernick began the season hitting in the middle of the order, but has spent much of the season focused on his pitching and has slid down to the bottom of the order throughout the season. Thursday, hitting in the ninth spot, Webernick was the catalyst for Indian rallies in the third and fourth inning.
A leadoff single from Webernick in the third inning brought up the top of the order with a runner on base and no outs. Webernick would eventually come around to score on a passed ball in an inning where the Indians would take the lead and never relinquish it. Webernick again got a base hit with one out in the fourth inning and proceeded to swipe second base before scoring once again on a passed ball.
“He’s the reason we started those rallies. It was a great job by him to step up at the plate,” Cann said.
While Gonzalez was the stabilizer on the mound, he was just as impactful at the plate. Gonzalez drove in the game’s first run with a RBI single in the first inning. He would once again come through in the fourth inning with another RBI single and in the seventh a two run single capped a four hit, four RBI day at the plate.
“Basically I just wanted to get up there, look at the ball and make it the size of a beach ball,” Gonzalez said.
The Indians put up two in the third inning and three in the fourth inning. The Lions responded in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-4 heading into the late innings, but two more in the sixth and three in the seventh capped what Cann believes was his team’s best offensive game of the season and a Game 1 victory.
“That may be the best game we put together on the offensive side,” Cann said. “We had some really good two strike hitting. We capitalized by having some great hits with runners in scoring position, and that’s why we were able to put up 11 runs.”
Ganado will look to close out Kenedy in Game 2 Friday night at the Shiner Starplex, where first pitch is set for 7 p.m.
2A Area Playoffs
Game 1
Ganado 11, Kenedy 4
Ganado 102 302 3 – 11 14 1
Kenedy 200 020 0 – 4 7 0
W: Ethan Gonzalez L: Rylan Reyna. Highlights: (GAN) Ethan Gonzalez 4 IP’s, 2 R’s 2 K’s, 4-for-5 4 RBI’s; Cain Hayden 2-for-3 2B, 2 BB’s, 2 R’s, SB; Kyle Bures-Guerrero 2-for-4 2b, 2 RBI’s, 2 SB’s; Bubba Webernick 3-for-4 2 R’s, SB. (KEN) David Salas 1-for-2 2 SB’s; Rylan Reyna 2-for-3 2 2B’s, 2 RBI’s; Owen Garcia 2-for-3 2 RBI’s.