Victoria East closed out the 2019 season at Riverside Stadium with a 6-2 win over Victoria West.
But the Titans’ celebration was tempered by the realization they would not be playing in the postseason for the first time in the school’s history.
East finished in a tie for fourth place in District 30-5A with Corpus Christi Moody, but the Trojans claimed the final playoff berth by virtue of their two wins over the Titans.
“The seniors and the guys who were on last year’s team, they’re hungry,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “They definitely want to get us back in the postseason. They know where the road ahead lies and how it’s going to be a battle every Tuesday and Friday.”
The Warriors’ fate had been sealed before the East game, as they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
“Last year, we lost a lot of close games,” said West coach Manuel Alvarado. “We were in every game until about the fifth or sixth inning. We need to win those close ones and find that guy to come out of the bullpen and win close games.”
East and West tried to work around the weather and make the most of their scrimmages as they begin the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday with their district openers.
East will be at Riverside Stadium against Corpus Christi Carroll, and West will travel to Port Lavaca to take on Calhoun.
“The guys know the urgency of the situation,” Kolle said. “Every day in practice, we’re working on the little things and trying to cover everything that can happen on a district ballgame on opening night.”
The Titans return six starters, but must produce more at the plate to become a contender.
“We have a lot of motivation,” said senior Zack Shannon. “We’re working mostly on offense in practice and we’re getting a lot of guys extra reps to make sure we’re getting back on track.”
The Warriors return six starters and are working on putting together more complete games.
“We just have to finish ballgames,” said senior EJ Rodriguez. “We were in it one through four and then five and six we just fell apart. We have a lot of pitching this year which is going to help us in the long run. Everybody can hit so we just have to close out games. That will be the key for us this year.”
Calhoun also returns six starters, and coach Mike Innerarity hopes experience leads to improvement and a playoff berth after missing out last season.
“We’ve got to be more consistent everywhere,” he said. “We were so inconsistent last year. We’d get a good game on the mound and we wouldn’t play defense behind it. Or we’d have a good game defensively and we wouldn’t hit the ball. We’d hit the ball and we’d commit multiple errors. We’ve got to be more consistent all around.”
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial comes into the season ranked No. 2 in the state and is the clear district favorite. Moody returns a majority of starters from last year’s playoff team.
“It’s always a dogfight when you go to Corpus,” Alvarado said. “It never changes. We’ve just got to be able to go in there and compete and do what we do well.”
“It’s going kind of come down to who can upset somebody on the road,” Innerarity added. “I would like think that maybe we could push for one of those playoff spots.”
The Warriors and Titans are taking the same approach.
“Defensively, we’re going to be fine,” Alvarado said. “We’ve got some depth that we really haven’t had in the last few years. For us to get in, it’s really going to come down to our pitching. We need to mature pretty quick. We’ve got some good arms who were on the JV last year. They just need some experience. Our pitching has to come around for us to get in.”
“For us, it’s just staying focused,” Kolle said. “What you did the game before is irrelevant whether it’s a win or a loss. You’ve got to regroup, refocus and make sure you’re getting better. Make sure you’re ready in practice and make sure you’re taking advantage on practice days and show up on game day and perform.”
