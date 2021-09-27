Every year for the past 11 years, the name of the game is bragging rights.
As Victoria East and Victoria West prepare for their annual crosstown rivalry game, we take a look back at the past results from the Battle for the Boot.
2010 — East 48, West 21
East running back Roderick Warren scored five first-half touchdowns to win the inaugural Battle for the Sword. East clinched the outright District 30-4A championship in the process.
2011 — East 24, West 14
East running back Jonathan Garner scored one touchdown and rushed for 220 yards for the Titans.
2012 — East 54, West 48
East sophomore quarterback Jonathan Ortega passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns to lead East. West quarterback Garrett Rother passed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 130 yards and one touchdown.
2013 — West 47, East 43
West running back Zevaughn Shelton scored the game-winning touchdown with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Warriors rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat East for the first time.
2014 — East 24, West 21
Trey Martinez made the defensive play of the game for East by returning an interception 66 yards for a touchdown. The game was the rivalry’s closest game in history. East quarterbacks Jonathan Ortega and Bailey Zappe combined to throw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. West quarterback Gamarquis Girdy passed for 150 yards and one touchdown.
2015 — West 42, East 14
West quarterback Gamarquis Girdy rushed for 185 yards on 18 carries and scored 5 touchdowns as West defeated East in dominant fashion.
2016 — East 36, West 33
East trailed West 33-28 with 22 seconds left when wide receiver Malik Stovall completed a 43-yard catch from quarterback Bailey Zappe to lead the Titans to a 36-33 comeback win.
2017 — West 64, East 28
Tyvon Hardrick rushed for 183 yards on 14 carries with four touchdowns as West routed crosstown rival Victoria East 64-28. West’s 36-point win is largest margin of victory in the crosstown rivalry game’s history.
2018 — East 31, West 28
Victoria East led Victoria West 31-28 with 52 seconds left when defensive back Jacob Leigh grabbed his second interception of the game to stop a Warriors’ drive and secure the Titans’ victory. East running back Brandon Tumlinson and West running back Tyvon Hardrick combined for eight touchdowns and 417 yards of total offense.
2019 — East 21, West 14
Victoria East’s William Garley rushed for 156 yards and Latavian Johnson rushed for 119 yards as the Titans scored twice in the second half to beat the Warriors, who we’re led by 126 rushing yards from Tyvon Hardrick.
2020 — West 50, East 20
Victoria West’s Blake Buzzell threw for 208 yards and five touchdowns and Chase Patek rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors led 44-0 at halftime. East’s Latavian Johnson rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown, Alan Jimenez had 74 rushing yards and two scores.
NOTE: Victoria East leads the all-time series, 7-4.
