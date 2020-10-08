BAY CITY – Bay City needed only three hours to sell out of tickets for Friday night’s District 12-4A, Division I opener and homecoming game against Brazosport at Memorial Stadium.
Granted, the school district could sell only a limited number of tickets because of COVID-19 restrictions.
But last year, Bay City would have had trouble giving the tickets away as the Blackcats suffered through an 0-9 season.
But a 4-1 start to the season under first-year head coach Robert Jones and his staff has reignited a fan base, which hasn’t forgotten the school’s two state championships or deep playoff runs.
Jones grew up in Bay City and played on the 1998 team that advanced to the state final and was coached by current athletic director Warren Trahan.
Jones’ staff includes Bay City graduates Anthony Smith and DaMarcus Griggs, who played on winning teams.
“A big part had to be me being from this area and growing up here and understanding the town of Bay City and getting all the support from the fans, the community and the administration,” Jones said. “The kids hearing stuff about me and the coaching staff like coach Griggs and coach Smith being from here also helped a lot to get us over the hump. It was not like new guys coming into a new area. We pretty much already knew them so it helped a lot. It helped us to build those relationships a lot faster.”
The players quickly adapted to Jones’ system, and a season-opening win over Sweeny helped build sorely needed confidence.
“The coaches broke it down for us,” said quarterback Avery Smith, who has produced 1,283 total yards and 11 touchdowns. “We’ve studied the playbook a lot. We all feel confident about our performance and what we can do as a team. When we do play as one unit, we can be something special.”
The early success has carried over to the practice field.
“Practice is different,” said wide receiver/defensive back Ray Bibbins, who has 13 receptions for 246 yards and four touchdowns, and has intercepted three passes. “We’re doing different stuff. It’s easier than what we were doing last year. It’s been good. We just go out there and play.”
The Blackcats won’t lack for incentive against Brazosport. Jones spent the past seven years as an assistant coach for the Exporters.
“It’s just that special,” Smith said. “When he was at Brazosport, I’m sure he wanted to beat Bay City as bad as we want to beat Brazosport right now.”
Jones is looking forward to seeing some old friends, but wants to make sure they don’t have much to celebrate.
“It’s kind of crazy,” he said. “Being there for so long and the relationships I built with the kids and the community and knowing everybody. It’s going to be a pretty special night for me. I know the kids from Bay City are going to play their hearts out for me to try and get the win.”
