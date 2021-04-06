NAVASOTA — Bay City isn’t used to facing deficits.
The Ladycats had not trailed the entire season heading into Tuesday’s Class 4A regional semifinal match against Lake Belton, but that changed quickly as the Broncos took a lead 24 minutes into the game.
“We knew we just could never give up,” said freshman goalkeeper Iris DeWitt. “We’ve all been through it before where we’ve come back in games, and we knew, if there was time on the clock we know we could come back. This is a good team, and we can beat anyone.”
The Ladycats came from behind twice at Rattler Stadium in Navasoto and scored a late winner with just five minutes left in the game to beat Lake Belton 3-2 and advance to the regional finals for the first time in school history.
“Our motto in Bay City is Blackcat fight never dies, and I think the girls proved that tonight,” said Bay City head coach Darin Dabelgott. “We hadn’t had that experience before with being behind in a game, but the girls didn’t quit. They fought through it, and even though they got tired, they wanted it bad enough to go and get it.”
Lake Belton looked the stronger team early, with strong winds in Bay City’s face. The Broncos were able to take advantage and scored on a goal from Macee Bradford, who squeezed a shot across goal and past DeWitt.
Bay City got back into things late in the first half, but it was the second half, when the Ladycats had the wind at their back when the team finally got into a rhythm.
Alyssa Castro tied things for Bay City in the 47th minute, striking a left-footed volley into the top corner of the net and past the Lake Belton keeper, but the Broncos were able to respond and regain the lead in the 60th minute as Macey Weber found the back of the net.
“It was huge for us just to survive that first half,” Dapelgott said. “That was one of the things that we knew eventually would be in our favor is that their keeper isn’t the best punter, so the first half it helped her, but towards the end of the game she couldn’t get it out and we were able to pressure.”
That pressure finally paid off in the 70th minute as Judah Breazeale was able to get a shot over the keeper’s head to tie things, and Rubi Ortiz gave Bay City its first lead in the 75th minute on a low shot across the box.
“I had just been hoping and praying hard during the game for just one goal,” Ortiz said. “It didn’t happen until really late, but I got it and it was just an amazing feeling.”
This is the first time any team in District 24-4A has been to the regional final round.
“This is the most special team,” Ortiz said. “Not even my club team is this close and together. Everyone knows each other. We play great together. It’s perfect.”
Bay City will take on Salado, a 2-1 winner over Hardin Jefferson, in the regional final.
“We know how good we are,” DeWitt said. “We have to have confidence, and we have to communicate on the field nonstop. I have to do that too with the girls at the back. I have to tell them where they have openings and help give them directions to help. We just have to keep doing what we have been.”
