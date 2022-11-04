BAY CITY — Ayden Smith has experienced more downs than ups during his Bay City football career.
Smith went into his senior season having never experienced the playoffs or a winning season.
“It’s been rough,” Smith said. “My seventh grade year we won maybe two games, and we didn’t win any in eighth grade or ninth grade. My sophomore year, we won a couple more. I believe we went 5-5 that season. My brother was the quarterback and it was really fun playing with him. I’ve been trying to lead these kids this year and trying to bring a winning season back to Blackcat football and Blackcat nation.”
Smith helped Bay City start on the road back to prominence by rushing for three touchdowns in the Blackcats’ 27-20 District 12-4A, Division I win over Stafford on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Bay City improved to 7-3 on the season and finished district play with a 4-2 record, good for the second seed in the playoffs. The Blackcats would have gone to the postseason as the fourth seed with a loss.
Bay City will play the winner of Saturday’s Houston Worthing-Houston Yates game in the bi-district round.
“It means the world to me,” Smith said. “All my siblings went through this school. I’ve been trying to bring it back because not many of them got to see playoff berths. To be able to make it through all the bad coaching and everything, it’s quite the experience.”
Smith, a senior, was likely playing his final game at Memorial Stadium. But he had even more incentive to win, as he dedicated the game to his grandmother, Harriet Smith, who died last Saturday.
“It’s been tough,” Smith said. “She was my biggest fan. I’m glad we were able to do that for her.”
Smith scored out of the Wildcat formation on a pair of 1-yard runs in the first half, before scoring the decisive touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter.
“He played lights out,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “Just like every Smith kid who has come through the program. He had tough shoes to fill. He filled them tonight and he’s been filling them all year. He’s a tough-nosed kid, he’s smart, and he’s put in all the work. He’s one of my senior captains for a reason.”
Bay City found itself trailing in the fourth quarter in a large part because of its own mistakes. The Blackcats lost a fumble, threw an interception, allowed the Spartans (6-4, 3-3) to convert a fake punt that led to a touchdown, and had a punt blocked that resulted in a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
“Coach just tells us to flush the little mistakes,” said Bay City defensive end Carlon Jones. “You can’t get the little mistakes back. All you have to do is keep playing.”
Bay City also scored on a 20-yard pass from Alex Estrada to Brice Turner, and picked up a safety when the Stafford returner fielded the ball at the 3-yard line and downed it in the end zone.
Bay City’s defense limited the Spartans to six first downs and 74 yards rushing. The Blackcats had four sacks and Stafford was 1-for-11 on third- and fourth-down conversions.
“I knew we were going to come through,” Carlon Jones said. “We’re good in the tough situations. We’re not going to get down on ourselves. We’re going to keep fighting until the end. That’s what we learned to better ourselves more.”
The game was delayed 30 minutes by a power outage that occurred earlier in the day. Senior Night ceremonies had to be delayed until after the game, which gave the Blackcats one more reason to celebrate.
“I think it’s the willingness of the team to not give up,” Smith said. “When it comes down to it, everybody plays with all their heart and all they have.”