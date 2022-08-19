BAY CITY – If at first you don’t succeed, try again.
After East’s scrimmage against Bay City was postponed on Thursday due to lightning, the two schools decided to try to play again on Friday, this time in Bay City.
And although there were clouds in the sky while the two teams were warming up, the sun came out during the scrimmage, shining on the players from both teams, especially East senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles.
Giles ended the day with three total touchdowns, two coming in the scripted portion of the scrimmage, and one during the timed portion.
“I think I performed really good,” Giles said. “I can’t do anything without the o-line, and the coaches called good plays for me, so I could get those touchdowns.”
It was clear that the Titans wanted to get the football in the hands of Giles from the start.
The senior running back opened up the scripted portion of the scrimmage by taking a handoff from senior starting quarterback Jadon Williams, only gaining a few yards.
However, the next time that Giles touched the ball, he burst through the defensive line, and took the ball 50-plus yards to the end zone.
On East’s following series, Giles did the same thing, recording another 50-plus yard touchdown, shedding off multiple defenders in the process.
East head coach Roland Gonzalez was content with the production from Giles.
“Ja’Carrien did some good things, he had some mental busts, but that’s why you scrimmage,” Gonzalez said. “We’re just blessed to have an opportunity to come out and compete against another opponent, somebody other than ourselves.”
The Titans defense didn’t allow the Blackcats to score in the scripted portion of the scrimmage, stopping them on the goal line on a key fourth down. However, they did give up a 50-plus yard touchdown to Blackcats senior running back Ayden Smith to go down 7-0 in the timed portion.
Bay City head coach Robert Jones, entering his third season leading the Blackcats, was pleased with the performance from his team Friday night.
“I think we performed pretty well," Jones said. "Last scrimmage we had a lot of mistakes, we had a lot of young guys. But playing against a 5A opponent like Victoria East, it gave us a good look going into next week against Sweeny."
Giles capped off the night with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to tie the timed portion of the scrimmage, 7-7.
Even though his team scored multiple touchdowns on Friday night, Gonzalez still saw things that his team can improve on heading into the regular season.
“You always have to take scrimmages with a grain of salt," Gonzalez said. "We did some really good things, and there’s some obvious things that we need to work on, so we’re going to go back and work on those things."
Both teams start their regular season on Aug. 26, when East will travel to San Antonio to take on Taft, and Bay City will travel to face Sweeny.
