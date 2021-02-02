BAY CITY — Megan Moya was almost in a daze as Bay City coach Bob Button placed the gold medal around her neck on the medal stand at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Moya had just won the 500-yard freestyle at the District 27-5A meet by a margin of .19 hundreths of a second.
“I just couldn’t really believe it,” Moya said. “I felt like my dad would be really proud of me because he was always the person that really was my motivation and had me working hard and would tell me to work hard.”
Alfred Moya died suddenly in February of 2020 at the age of 63 and his loss hit his daughter hard.
Alfred Moya was a big supporter of the Bay City swimming program and helped refinish the starting blocks at the pool.
Megan Moya not only had to overcome the loss of her father, but had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed her freshman season from spring break until June.
“They were really tough times,” said Lisa Moya, Megan’s mother and an assistant superintendent for the Bay City school district. “Swimming was her saving grace. Just that continuity of her swimming and her teammates were just so supportive of her. Coach was so supportive of her. I just think that our faith is really, really strong. Faith and swimming were the things.”
Megan Moya leaned on her faith and fellow attendees at the Harvest Time Church, her friends and teammates from school, and did her best to stay in shape before getting back in the pool.
“You’ve got to be tough if you put yourself in that position,” Button said. “I mean, I can hardly put myself in that position. It’s something I can’t imagine. I had both parents to support me when I was a high school swimmer. To have one missing in action, I can’t imagine. I can’t.”
Button coached Moya in his summer program and figured she would swim the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard freestyle during her first season at Bay City.
But Moya provided a hint of what was possible when she swam the 500 freestyle in a dual meet against Wharton.
“I thought that was the end of it,” Button said. “I thought she was going to want to swim breaststroke at district. So when I talked to her about what she wanted to swim at district, she surprised me and said, ‘I want to swim the 500,’ and I said, ‘OK.’”
Button told Moya to win the 500 she would have to swim close to 6 minutes, meaning she would have to drop almost 18 seconds from her best time.
“I never imagined she would do so well at district,” Lisa Moya said. “She’s not one to have a lot of self-confidence, so to do that was a big boost to her self-confidence. The biggest boost to her self-confidence is if coach believes in her then she believes in herself. We were in the car after she decided to swim the 500 and she said, ‘Mom, coach says I can go 6.’ I said, ‘Do you think so?’ She said, ‘If coach said it, I can do it.’”
Moya had a slight lead for most of the race, but Victoria East’s Julia Hagan began to pull closer in the final 100 yards.
“It’s really a mental race,” Moya said. “The thing I learned swimming at district is you start off easy, but not too easy, and you gradually pick it up. The last 100 is just all out and trying to beat that person and touch the wall.”
Moya and Hagan were virtually stroke for stroke over the final 50 yards before Moya touched the wall first in a time of 6:01.79 to Hagan’s 6:01.98.
“It was so close that I couldn’t tell who won,” said Lisa Moya, who was a timer at the district meet. “I waited and waited and then the timer next to me saw the time on the board and she was like, ‘she won.’”
“I’ll be honest,” she continued. “Coach was on the other side of the pool giving me a No. 1. At that point, I had a boy swimming in the next 500 and I had to ask the timer in the other lane to come over and time for me because it was just too much.”
Moya added another gold medal in the 400 relay and will swim both events at the Region VII-5A meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
“Something that I’ve learned since the beginning of last year is God’s faithfulness through my life,” Megan Moya said. “It encouraged me. There for a while after my dad died, I kind of lost my motivation for swimming and was very discouraged. Getting that time and that win really encouraged me.”
NOTES: The state meet has been moved from the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin to the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
The girls state meet is scheduled for Feb. 19-20, and the boys state meet is set for Feb. 26-27.
The swimming winners from the eight regions plus the next eight best times from all regions qualify for the state meet.
The top two divers from the eight regions qualify for the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.