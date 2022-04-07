BAY CITY — Bay City lost to Salado in the regional final a year ago and ignited a blaze.
It was the Ladycats’ first trip to the regional final and arguably their most magical season.
Bay City won its first 25 games, outscoring opponents 137-13 in that time before falling 1-0 to Salado and graduating 16 seniors.
That 25-game streak left Bay City feeling it was poised to advance to the state semifinals.
“That loss gave us a lot of motivation,” said sophomore midfielder Andrea Perez. “We aren’t unbeatable. So, it gave us a lot of fire.”
The Ladycats (26-1-1) feel a sense of Deja vu preparing for Friday’s 11 a.m. Class 4A regional semifinal against Burnet (16-9-1) at Katy’s Legacy Stadium.
With nine starters back from last year, most of whom were freshmen at the time, Bay City is ready to bank on experience to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“Last year was very nerve-racking,” Perez added. “It was our first year and it was a really big deal. We broke so many records. This year, we’ve already had insight to what the playoffs are like. So it’s a little less nerve-racking.”
The experience of last year’s regional final run has paid off to this point for Bay City.
This season, the Ladycats have scored 188 goals while allowing just eight. They opened the season with an 8-2 romp over Victoria East.
Bay City has also won its last 25 matches and is riding a 26-match unbeaten run.
During that time, the Ladycats have outscored opponents 180-5. Bay City has conceded one goal in the playoffs while bagging 28.
“These girls are hungry. They love to score,” said Bay City coach Darin Dabelgott. “I have girls in the 20s and a few of them have scored over 30.”
The Lady Cats also felt a certain level of pressure to keep their unbeaten season intact before the Salado clash a year ago.
This year, Bay City’s lone loss up to this point came in its second game of the season, a 1-0 loss to Lake Belton — one of the four semifinalists at the Region III tournament.
The Lady Cats also competed at tournaments in Waller and Salado, playing playoff teams from the Class 5A and 4A ranks at each, a notably tougher non-district schedule for Bay City.
Suffering a loss early in the season certainly takes some pressure off the Ladycats, while winning the Salado tournament elevated their confidence to new heights.
“I feel like the loss early to Lake Belton got us back on track and it kept us more focused for the season,” said sophomore center forward Isabelle Villalovos. “We’re not unbeatable.”
If things continue to go Bay City’s way, there’s a chance it will get an opportunity to avenge that loss to Lake Belton with a ticket to the state tournament on the line.
“I feel like it would be a big deal,” said sophomore Andrea Perez. “I will remember it forever. These girls are our family now. We would be so proud to post after the game and tell our town that we’re going to state.”
