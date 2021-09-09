TEXAS CITY — Bay City competed at the Texas City Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
The varsity girls team of Rubi Ortiz, Abigail Dobbs, Savannah Fernandez, Karen Patel, Sadie Garcia and Andrea Perez took first place.
The varsity boys team of Juan Martinez, Paolo Guevara, Manuel Guevara, Dylan Rodriguez, Kevin Cortez, Kevin Patel and Giovanny Amezquita took fifth place.
The JV girls took third place and Josue Hernandez ran individually in the JV boys race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.