Texas Southern forward Niya Mitchell has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week after helping the Tigers to a 2-0 road trip over the weekend.
Mitchell, a senior from Bay City, averaged 20.5 points on 85 percent (17-for-20) field-goal shooting, 8.5 rebounds, and two steals in 48 minutes of game action, as TSU defeated Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Mitchell scored 16 points (6-for-8 FG) in 18 minutes in TSU’s win over MVSU. On Monday, she had 25 points ( 11-for-12), 14 rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes in the Tigers’ win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Mitchell has 13 double-doubles this season, and has won the award for the second time this season.
