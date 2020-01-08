BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas Southern's Niya Mitchell has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
Mitchell, a senior from Bay City, led TSU to a 2-0 start in SWAC play with a record weekend against Southern and Alcorn State.
She averaged 19 points, 17.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals, while shooting 77 percent from the field (17-of-22). She posted two double-doubles with a high of 22 rebounds against Southern, while grabbing 13 rebounds against Alcorn State.
Mitchell scored 16 points against Southern, and 22 points against Alcorn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.