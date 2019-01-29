BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas Southern University junior forward Niya Mitchell has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Mitchell, a Bay City graduate, averaged 16.5 points, 13 rebounds and two steals per game in pacing the Lady Tigers to victories over Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Against UAPB, Mitchell accounted for 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the Lady Tigers’ 59-58 overtime win. Mitchell scored 19 points with 14 rebounds against the Devilettes, leading Texas Southern to a 68-50 win.
