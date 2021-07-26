Sam Houston State’s chances of finishing in the top five and making the NCAA championship tournament took a hit after the second round of the regional tournament in Stillwater, Okla.
The team stood in sixth place and its alternate tested positive for COVID-19, while his roommate, the team’s top golfer, who was in second place overall, had to quarantine and miss the final round.
But with four golfers, each of whose scores had to count, the Bearkats moved into fourth place and qualified for the national tournament for the first time in school history.
“We had four players counting four where most teams had five counting four, and we got it done,” said Sam Houston coach Brandt Kieschnick. “It was pretty neat.”
Sam Houston would go on to finish ninth at nationals, missing the match-play final round by seven strokes.
After leading the Bearkats to the third straight Southland Conference title and helping them emerge as a contender on the national level, Kieschnick has won the Dave Williams Award as the nation’s top Division I coach.
“I think what they saw is we’re a mid-major and kind of a David among Goliaths,” Kieschnick said. “We played well and competed and beat some great programs.”
Kieschnick, 44, became involved with golf while growing up in Bay City.
He played with his father, Bruce, and fell in love with the game after finishing second out of 46 in a junior tournament at the age of 11.
“I lived and breathed golf,” Kieschnick said. “I played in tournaments and practiced all the time. Once I played in that junior tournament, I was hooked.”
Kieschnick won a Class 4A (now 5A) state championship as a junior at Bay City in 1994, and tied for first as a senior before finishing second in a playoff.
Kieschnick went on to play at Sam Houston where he is the only player to earn Southland Conference Player of the Year honors twice. He is one of three Sam Houston men golfers to earn all-Southland Conference honors in each of his four years.
Kieschnick played professionally for four years and continued to play in tournaments when he returned to his alma mater in 2003 to become an assistant coach.
He left to become an assistant professional at Whispering Pines Golf Club in 2005, but remained in Huntsville and took over as head coach at Sam Houston in 2012.
Kieschnick’s experience as a player taught him what to look for when he recruits players.
“My big thing is what they have on the inside,” he said. “Are they competitors and are they tough on the inside? I kind of look for those things. I look for kids who really love to compete and have some toughness to them.”
Once his players are on campus, Kieschnick focuses on developing their mental and physical skills.
“The things we learn in pro golf like how to get it done every week and how to post a score every day whether you’re playing good or bad,” he said. “The mental side of the game and the course management side of the game. These young kids, the biggest area of growth they need is the mental side. That’s where we really spend a lot of time on the pro aspects of the game.”
Kieschnick’s efforts helped the Bearkats finish this season ranked No. 16 by GolfStat, when their previous high finish was 53rd, also under Kieschnick.
“What Brandt has done for this program has been truly remarkable,” Bobby Williams, Sam Houston’s director of athletics, said in a release. “Under his direction, Sam Houston has become one of the top golf programs in the country. The best part about it, is he has done it the right way, building great golfers and great men along the way. I couldn’t be more proud of him for this honor.”
Kieschnick, his wife, Stephenie, and sons, Paxton and Preston, will be recognized by fellow golf coaches at their annual meeting in Las Vegas in December.
“I want to win and I coach to be the best for players,” Kieschnick said. “I don’t do it to get the awards. I think what the award represents is our program, our coaches, our players and just the whole package of Sam Houston golf and that’s what I’m most proud of is our culture and our standard.”
