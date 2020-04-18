Jhasmin Player’s goal since she began coaching has been to return to Texas.
Player has taken a circuitous route, but she got closer to her Bay City home when she became an assistant at Kansas this season.
“I left Maine for Los Angeles and that put me a little bit closer,” Player said. “From L.A., to come to Kansas, I think was a no-brainer. Now, I’m closer to Texas and we actually play in the state of Texas at least four times. It’s easier for my parents and family as well as being able to coach at the highest level in the Big 12.”
Player was one of four coaches from Texas on the Kansas staff until associate head coach Larry Tidwell, who previously coached at Schulenburg, resigned earlier this week to move closer to his family’s Fort Worth home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this level, it’s all about recruiting,” Player said. “I specialize in a certain kind that very few assistants do so if a head coach is looking for someone to recruit my specialty they would want me.”
Player has made herself a popular candidate after an outstanding playing career at Bay City and Baylor.
Player’s commitment to the game and work ethic recently led to her being named as one of the 50 most impactful women’s assistant coaches in the nation by Silver Waves Media.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “It was really random and I wasn’t expecting it. I do know a lot of the coaches on there who are winning big time. There are a lot of people on that list that I admire and look up to who are my peers.”
Player began her coaching career at Maine before returning to the court and spending five seasons in Europe and one with the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA.
She came back to Maine for two seasons before moving to Loyola Marymount for one season.
“Coming from Bay City and being such a small-town girl, I didn’t know if I would like it,” Player said. “The weather is beautiful. You’re outside 365 days a year. The level of play was super high. I loved it.”
Player has quickly made an impact at on coach Brandon Schneider’s staff at Kansas, which improved from 13-18 to 15-14, and had the possibility of receiving a postseason berth before the season was shut down.
Player helped the Jayhawks recruit players from Croatia, Greece and Denmark.
“I spend the summer and a lot of times during the season, I’m somewhere watching basketball games and recruiting,” she said. “This year we prioritized being here with our kids the most we could. A lot of it was recruiting and a lot of it was coaching the players we already have.”
The Jayhawks were at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo., when the season ended.
Player was able to get on a flight and return to her Bay City home before heading back to Lawrence with her mother.
“Right now, it’s almost like recruiting the players we already have,” she said. “We text them all day, call them all day. It’s hard. They used to be in your office every day and you’d be on the court with them every day and to not have them for a month now is really weird.”
Player is not sure where her coaching journey will lead. At the moment, she’s looking forward to next season at Kansas.
“I’ve kind of had some thoughts and played around with it in my head about what it would be like being a head coach,” Player said. “I talked to my boss about it and (Baylor) coach (Kim) Mulkey about it and talked to people I really love and trust about the next step. Right now, I really love being an assistant and being able to recruit.”
