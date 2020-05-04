Retirement is officially over for Warren Trahan.
The Bay City school district board of trustees at a special-called meeting Monday night and unanimously approved hiring Trahan as the district’s athletic director.
Trahan, 67, led the Blackcats to seven playoff appearances in eight years as head football coach, including a trip to the state final.
Bay City is coming off an 0-9 season and has made only three playoff appearances in the last 12 years.
“I want to get it back like it was,” said Trahan, who plans to start work Thursday. “That’s with the girls program and that’s with everybody. I want every sport to be represented the way it used to be. We’ve got to bring back that culture – that Blackcat fight culture.”
Trahan, 67, coached at Cypress-Fairbanks before coming to Bay City for the 1992 season and compiled a 67-20-1 record that included an appearance in the 1998 state final.
He left Bay City for Dickinson after the 1999 season before retiring from coaching with a 200-136-4 record in 2011.
Trahan worked as an outreach specialist for Methodist Hospital in Houston for four years, and coached two seasons with his son, Brody at Ithaca College in New York before again retiring and returning to Dickinson.
“There’s going to be some changes because I’m going to tell you what they’ve been doing ain’t been working,” Trahan said. “I know what it takes. We’ve got to get some kids out of the halls. We’ve got a $16 million facility that’s second to none on the Gulf Coast just about. We’ve got to get some butts in the stands and win some ballgames and that will take care of itself.”
Trahan’s first order of business will be hiring a head football coach, and he doesn’t plan to take much time.
“I’m not messing around,” he said. “I’ve already talked to some guys. I’ve got a pretty good idea of which way I want to go. I’m going to jump on it pretty quick, we’re way behind. We can’t do anything right now (because of the COVID-19 pandemic), I understand that. But when they say, ‘Hey we’re going back to school,’ we want to go back with a vengeance.”
Trahan’s oldest son, Beau, played quarterback at Bay City before going on to play at Texas. He is currently the quarterbacks coach at the University of Tulsa. Brody is also coaching at Tulsa.
Warren Trahan’s youngest son, Blaise, is coaching at Pasadena Dobie.
Warren Trahan was an all-Southwest Conference defensive tackle at Texas A&M. He was inducted into the Bay City Blackcat Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.
