BAY CITY – Bay City has named new head coaches in volleyball, girls basketball and baseball, according to athletic director Pat Matthews.
Erevette Powell will become the volleyball coach after working as an assistant at Klein Forest last season.
Bay City assistants David Gough and Austin Molinaro have been promoted to head coaches in girls basketball and baseball, respectively.
Previously, John White came from Victoria West to be the head coach in softball.
