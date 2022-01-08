BAY CITY — There’s a reason Sylvester Stallone’s production company plans to make a movie about the life of Maurice “Termite” Watkins.
Watkins, 65, became the first person to win a Golden Gloves title at the age of 16 and went on to a professional boxing career that included 61 wins in 68 fights, including 42 by knockout, according to boxrec.com.
He fought Saoul Mamby for the WBC junior welterweight championship and lost a 15-round decision in Las Vegas in 1980 on “The Last Hurrah” card with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes.
Watkins went to Iraq as part of his family’s fumigating business — which is where he got his nickname — and wound up as the coach of Iraq’s Olympic boxing team. He took a fighter to the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece.
But a 2020 bout with COVID-19 that put him in the hospital for 35 days and on a ventilator for 19 days left Watkins with a new perspective on life.
“I realized that people thought a lot of me and I had a voice,” Watkins said. “I made a decision that my voice is going to be about helping people and working with kids always and winning souls and making disciples.”
Watkins has become more involved with his Fighter Nation Boxing Gymnasium, located in his church in the North Shore area of Harris County.
He has also teamed with Jeff Barnett, the owner of Texas Flange, to promote young fighters and give them the opportunity to succeed in and out of the ring.
“I’m going to be in a position to help a lot of kids so why not,” Watkins said. “Plus, I’ve had a great boxing career. Now, I want to help other kids have the opportunity that I had. I’ve got a wife that loves me and I’ve got a pastor that supports me a thousand percent.”
Watkins and Barnett made their way to the Bay City Civic Center this week for the signing of Tim Longoria of Palacios and Kanye Gee of Bay City.
The event was promoted by the Bay City Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, and attended by County Judge Nate McDonald and members of the Bay City school district.
Longoria, 24, has been ranked in the top 10 of amateur fighters in the nation for seven years running and is trained by his uncle, Lupe Longoria, at Soldiers of Christ Boxing Club in Palacios.
Gee, 17, has won seven Golden Gloves titles and trains with Mike Zavala and his father, Stevie Gee, at the Bay City Christian Boxing Club.
“These two guys have the potential of becoming world champions,” Watkins said. “Not just contenders — they both have potential of becoming world champions. Is it hard, does it take time? It’s real hard. I know what it takes to get there and I see that in these two guys here and their coaches.”
Longoria and Gee won’t have to wait long for their first professional fight, which will be part of the “Keep Your Guard Up” card scheduled for Thursday night at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Bay City’s @BCISD Kanye Gee has won 7 Golden Gloves titles and will make his pro debut Thursday in Pasadena. pic.twitter.com/uRZuukB5Np— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 9, 2022
Gee, a junior at Bay City High School, will fight at 130 pounds.
“I’m ready. I’m strong for my age. I’m physically, mentally and spiritually ready for this fight,” said Gee, who began fighting at the age of 9 and goes by the nickname, “Black Assassin.” “I feel good and confident about this fight because I’ve been training real good and my team is supporting me.”
Palacios’ Tim Longoria @TimLongoria7 will make his professional boxing debut Thursday in Pasadena. pic.twitter.com/v0HKq18BlG— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) January 9, 2022
Longoria, who works full time at Formosa Plastics, will fight at 115 pounds.
“I’ve prepared for this moment my whole life,” said Longoria, who began fighting at the age of 8 and goes by the nickname, “El Rayo” (Rayo means lightning in Spanish). “It’s something we thought about for a couple of years now. We’ve been training for a while. I’m ready and I’ve been ready. I sacrificed a lot of time to get here.”
Watkins envisions Gee and Longoria fighting from six to eight times a year to build a resume.
“These two guys, they’re so talented it’s unreal,” Watkins said. “Speed wise, Kanye has a lot of speed and finesse and is a great boxer. Tim has speed and power. I think you’re going to see a lot of knockouts with him.”
Watkins is anxious to watch the fighters in action and like him, enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“I love people,” Watkins said. “I had a dad that opened a lot of doors for me and a lot of kids don’t. I just want to give back.”
