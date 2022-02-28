Powerlifting

Bay City powerlifting at Palacios meet

114

1. Kolbe Murray 270 Squat, 145 Bench, 315 DL, 730 Total

2. Canaan Allen 245 Squat, 140 Bench, 280 DL, 665 Total

148

5. Ronnie Kimball 265 Squat, 135 Bench, 280 DL, 680 Total

198

1. Glenn Ihde 470 Squat, 245 Bench, 450 DL, 1165 Total

3. Juan Andrade 385 Squat, 230 Bench, 385 DL, 1000 Total

5. Kyler Estrada 320 Squat, 225 Bench, 315 DL, 860 Total

220

1. Caden Bradford, 585 Squat, 370 Bench, 520 DL, 1475 Total

5. Ricardo Garcia 280 Squat, 200 Bench, 375 DL, 855 Total

242

1. Alex Burciaga 440 Squat, 250 Bench, 425 DL, 1115 Total

3. Courtney Williams 315 Squat, 160 Bench, 305 DL, 780 Total

275

2. Leland Aguilar 385 Squat, 245 Bench, 410 DL, 1040 Total

308

1. Dailynn Hernandez 640 Squat, 340 Bench, 485 DL, 1465 Total

2. Isaac Allen 525 Squat, 315 Bench, 405 DL, 1245 Total

Team

1. Bay City

REGIONAL QUALIFIERS

Girls

Camryn Garcia-220

Ashlynn Flores-165

Alyssa Gonzales-165

Karen Patel-123

Alexis Alvarez-123

Savannah Fernandez-114

Sha'nasia Patterson-97

Boys

Dailynn Hernadnez-308

Isaac Allen-308

Caden Bradford-220

Kolbe Murray-114

Canaan Allen-114

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.