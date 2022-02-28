Bay City powerlifting at Palacios meet
114
1. Kolbe Murray 270 Squat, 145 Bench, 315 DL, 730 Total
2. Canaan Allen 245 Squat, 140 Bench, 280 DL, 665 Total
148
5. Ronnie Kimball 265 Squat, 135 Bench, 280 DL, 680 Total
198
1. Glenn Ihde 470 Squat, 245 Bench, 450 DL, 1165 Total
3. Juan Andrade 385 Squat, 230 Bench, 385 DL, 1000 Total
5. Kyler Estrada 320 Squat, 225 Bench, 315 DL, 860 Total
220
1. Caden Bradford, 585 Squat, 370 Bench, 520 DL, 1475 Total
5. Ricardo Garcia 280 Squat, 200 Bench, 375 DL, 855 Total
242
1. Alex Burciaga 440 Squat, 250 Bench, 425 DL, 1115 Total
3. Courtney Williams 315 Squat, 160 Bench, 305 DL, 780 Total
275
2. Leland Aguilar 385 Squat, 245 Bench, 410 DL, 1040 Total
308
1. Dailynn Hernandez 640 Squat, 340 Bench, 485 DL, 1465 Total
2. Isaac Allen 525 Squat, 315 Bench, 405 DL, 1245 Total
Team
1. Bay City
REGIONAL QUALIFIERS
Girls
Camryn Garcia-220
Ashlynn Flores-165
Alyssa Gonzales-165
Karen Patel-123
Alexis Alvarez-123
Savannah Fernandez-114
Sha'nasia Patterson-97
Boys
Dailynn Hernadnez-308
Isaac Allen-308
Caden Bradford-220
Kolbe Murray-114
Canaan Allen-114
