The Bay City Blackcats take to the field after halftime in an October game in El Campo. The Blackcats clinched a playoff spot in Friday night’s game against Stafford.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

BAY CITY — Bay City clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 with a 27-20 win over Stafford on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

The Blackcats improved to 7-3 and 4-2 in district play.

Ayden Smith scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Stafford took advantage of Bay City special teams mistakes to go into halftime leading 20-18.

Stafford was able to pull off a fake punt and scored a touchdown after blocking a punt.

The Blackcats scored on a pair of runs by Smith and a touchdown pass from Alex Estrada to Brice Turner.

The kickoff was delayed for 30 minutes by a power failure that happened earlier in the afternoon.

Bay City went into the game at Memorial Stadium with a 2-2 record this season.

The Blackcats will finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017.

