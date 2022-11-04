BAY CITY — Bay City clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 with a 27-20 win over Stafford on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Blackcats improved to 7-3 and 4-2 in district play.
Ayden Smith scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Stafford took advantage of Bay City special teams mistakes to go into halftime leading 20-18.
Stafford was able to pull off a fake punt and scored a touchdown after blocking a punt.
The Blackcats scored on a pair of runs by Smith and a touchdown pass from Alex Estrada to Brice Turner.
The kickoff was delayed for 30 minutes by a power failure that happened earlier in the afternoon.
Bay City went into the game at Memorial Stadium with a 2-2 record this season.
The Blackcats will finish the season with a winning record for the first time since 2017.