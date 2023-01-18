Taryn Harris, a 17-year-old senior at Bay City High School, hugs teammates, coaches and supporters after a brief ceremony recognized her ongoing fight against a rare form of cancer before a basketball game on Tuesday night in Bay City.
BAY CITY — Taryn Harris had no idea what was in store when she went to the optometrist after experiencing double vision during a volleyball practice in the summer before her junior year at Bay City.
But Harris was immediately sent to the emergency room where a tumor was found behind her eye and she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that was the beginning of an ongoing fight for her life.
“It kind of prevented me from playing all my sports my junior year,” Harris said. “It was very heartbreaking for me because sports is how I cope with everything. I kind of pushed through and stayed involved with everything as much as possible. I just look forward to my senior year and finishing that up.”
Ora Harris, Taryn’s mother, said her daughter is the only teenager in the country with the condition.
Taryn Harris has been through six weeks of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation treatment, and is ready to begin another type of chemotherapy.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” Ora Harris said. “I wake up every day thinking it’s a dream. The support of family, friends and the community is very helpful. I’m just amazed, blessed and overwhelmed to see the strength that she has and that’s what continues to push me as well.”
Taryn Harris was recognized in a ceremony before Tuesday night’s District 26-4A basketball game against Brazosport at the Bay City gym.
Bay City students, administrators, techers, coaches, fans and teammates wore T-shirts that said, “We Fight Together, We Fight, We Fight, Taryn Strong.”
But Harris, a senior, would have rather been on the floor with her teammates as the No. 23 Ladycats ran off with a 75-33 win and improved to 23-1 on the season and 7-0 in district.
“The doctors are really surprised at how I keep going, and that I’m not out of energy a lot,” Harris said. “They’re surprised I still want to play sports. I haven’t taken no for an answer.”
Bay City basketball coach Chandi Jones isn’t surprised by the fight exhibited by Harris, who has played volleyball, basketball and softball during her Bay City career.
“Taryn is a very bright light,” Jones said. “When you see her, she’s always smiling. She’s just uplifting and things of that nature. She’s a very humble and sweet kid. It’s very hard to see someone of that nature going through what she’s going through. But through it all, she’s been an inspiration not only to myself, but I feel like to everybody at the high school and the community because of her resiliency.”
Harris has been impressed by the turnaround the Ladycats have made under Jones, who led Bay City to the state tournament, before going on to play at the University of Houston and in the WNBA. Bay City won only one game during Harris’ sophomore season.
“I feel like we came a long way and the girls are more dedicated now,” Harris said. “As long as they keep wanting it and playing as a team, they’ll do great.”
Harris knows she faces a tough fight, but she is looking forward to graduating high school and taking online classes from Wharton County Junior College before transferring to a four-year university.
“It’s just staying around my family and friends mostly and praying a lot,” she said. “Just seeing how much people are behind me and supporting me through everything is motivating and keeps me going.”
District 26-4A
Bay City 75, Brazosport 33
Points: (BP) Alexis Corona 10, Deja ElAmin 7, Diamond Lewis 2, Amaya Woody 6, Torrijan Goins 8. (BC) Alaysia Cook 21, Madison Thrift 6, Khylee Perry 15, Alizia Gonzales 19, Iyanna Williams 12, Malorie Richardson-Clay 2.
Halftime: Bay City 32-23. 3-pointers: Gonzales 3, Perry. Records: Brazosport 1-6 in district; Bay City 23-1, 7-0.
