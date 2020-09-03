BAY CITY – Bay City athletic director Warren Trahan had a message for first-year head coach Robert Jones at halftime of the Blackcats’ season opener at Sweeny.
Bay City trailed 15-14, a scenario eerily similar to last season when the team would falter in the second half and finished with an 0-9 record.
But Trahan could sense the Blackcats were ready to put the recent past in the rearview mirror.
“Robert was standing on the track and I said, ‘Hey man, this is where the culture is going to come back. You watch. Blackcat fight never dies, they’re going to do it,’” Trahan said. “Our defense played great and our little quarterback got after it.”
Bay City rallied for a 21-15 win that made Jones’ debut as a head coach at his alma mater a successful one, and led to his selection at the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Coach of the Week.
“It means a lot,” Jones said. “I’ve been coaching going on 15 years now. The only head coaching job I ever applied for is here. I wanted to come back home and give back to the kids what coach Trahan and the fellow coaches did for me.”
Bay City @BCISD head football coach Robert Jones on his debut at his alma mater. pic.twitter.com/6DF1a7bzaI— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
Trahan coached at Bay City from 1992 to 1999 and compiled a 67-20-1 record that included seven playoff appearances and a trip to the 1998 state final.
Jones played running back for Trahan and was an assistant at Brazosport, a district opponent of Bay City.
Former Bay City @BCISD head football coach Warren Trahan returns as athletic director. pic.twitter.com/G1K2Dr1KwJ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
Trahan was certain Jones was the right person for the job and recommended him shortly after being hired as athletic director in May.
“No. 1, he played for me,” Trahan said of Jones. “No. 2, I knew what type of leader he was. No. 3, I knew what kind of discipline he had. No. 4, I knew if he was messing up, he would listen to me.”
Trahan also added former Bay City players Anthony Smith and DaMarcus Griggs to the coaching staff, and the current players have responded to their enthusiasm.
Bay City @BCISD defensive backs do drills at practice. pic.twitter.com/5rwl8PK9Vh— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
“I think it is really fun,” said quarterback Avery Smith, who rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Sweeny. “There are a lot of younger coaches and they just really get into the practice with us and the game. Their excitement is on our level.”
Bay City @BCISD quarterback Avery Smith throws to offensive coordinator Anthony Smith. pic.twitter.com/zkXXn2pXhk— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
Smith, a senior, knows how important the win was for the team’s confidence.
“The first one is the hardest to get,” he said. “I think we just had a different mentality. Part of it was the coaches. They were there and they were trying to coach us up. I told them, ‘We’re not losing this game,’ and it was all uphill from there.”
Bay City @BCISD quarterback Avery Smith on winning the season opener. pic.twitter.com/oEckDmIaZD— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
Jones understands Bay City still has work to do to get back to the level of success he enjoyed as a player.
But he doesn’t expect a letdown Friday when the Blackcats host Edna in the opening of the new Bay City Memorial Stadium.
“There’s no doubt in my mind with that beautiful new stadium that we’re playing in that the kids are going to be fired up to play,” Jones said. “I know we’re going to have a nice crowd. I hate that COVID is here and we’re only going to get 50-percent capacity. We’re going to have every bit of 50 percent and it’s going to be an exciting night.”
Bay City @BCISD does running back drills at practice. pic.twitter.com/BfkrfbKHNL— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) September 3, 2020
Trahan is glad he came out of retirement and is looking forward to working with Jones for years to come.
“I want Robert to get invited to interview at other places and not leave,” Trahan said. “I don t think he’s going to leave. He was born and raised here, he loves it here. I’m not ever going to leave again. I feel I’ve got a few years left in me, and all we’re going to do here is grow.”
