HOUSTON — Texas Southern University’s Niya Mitchell was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year in addition to earning first-team honors.
Mitchell, a senior from Bay City, averaged a double-double last season, scoring 14.4 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest.
She ranked fourth in the SWAC in scoring, led the SWAC in rebounding (overall and offensive) and ranked second in field goal percentage (49.8%).
She led the SWAC and ranked 41st nationally with 13 double-doubles while also recording four-plus steals in eight games.
A two-time SWAC Player of the Week, Mitchell also grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds at Grambling State in addition to 18 at UAPB and 17 against Prairie View A&M.
Texas Southern opens the season Nov. 7 at UT-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.
