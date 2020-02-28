Bay City will be under the direction of a new athletic director and head football coach.
Pat Matthews told his coaches and players Thursday that he had reached a mutual agreement with the school district to depart.
The Bay City board of trustees at a special meeting on Tuesday night authorized Superintendent Marshall Scott III to enter negotiations with Matthews.
The school district began advertising for the position Friday afternoon on its website.
Matthews did not return messages seeking comment on his departure.
Matthews has been at Bay City for two seasons. The Blackcats finished 4-7 in 2018 and advanced to the Class 4A, Division I bi-district playoffs. Bay City had an 0-9 record last season.
Matthews replaced Lupe Florez, who left to become the head football coach at Clear Brook.
Matthews came to Bay City from Katy Seven Lakes, where he was the offensive coordinator.
He was previously an assistant at Katy Taylor, Aldine Nimitz, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, Pasadena Rayburn and West Orange-Stark.
