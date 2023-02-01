BAY CITY — Brice Turner was in class when he learned he had received an offer from Nebraska.
Turner didn’t take long to decide he wanted to be a Cornhusker.
“I told them, ‘Let’s do it. I’m ready to sign right now,’ so it was a really big blessing for me,” Turner said. “It was something I always wanted.”
Turner signed with Nebraska in December, but celebrated with his family, teammates, coaches and classmates Wednesday in the Bay City gym.
He was joined by Josh Williams, who made his commitment to play football at Texas Lutheran University official, Zo’maryon Bryan, who signed to play football at Kilgore College, and Ashton Wallace, who signed to play baseball at Arlington Baptist University.
Turner won gold medals in the 100-meter dash (10.23 seconds) and 200-meter dash (21.04) at last year’s state track meet.
He is one of five track athletes signed by new Nebraska head coach and former Baylor head coach Matt Ruhle.
“He’s recruiting a whole lot of talent this year,” Turner said. “He’s recruiting a whole lot of strong dudes, fast dudes, bigger dudes. I think we’re going to take the team to the next level.”
Turner played wide receiver for the Blackcats the last two seasons. He had 22 receptions for 405 yards and rushed 14 times for 170 yards and scored eight total touchdowns.
“We’re working on his hands,” said Bay City head football coach Robert Jones. “He improved tremendously this last season. I think that’s what gave him the opportunity to play at the next level. If he gets up there and works on the little simple stuff like the ins and outs of being a receiver — he’s got the natural tools. He just needs more time with those guys who specialize in that stuff.”
Turner knows playing football and running track on the college level will be a challenge.
“I have thought about it. I know it’s going to be a struggle,” he said .”But I’m willing to put in the work and the effort and just go and do my best.”
Jones has no doubt Turner will do what is necessary to be successful.
“He’s made tremendous strides in the last two-and-a-half years, I’ve had a chance to work with him,” Jones said. “He put the work in. He’s a hard worker in the weight room and on the track.”
Turner hopes to wrap up his Bay City career with another pair of gold medals at the state track meet before heading to Lincoln in June.
“I was really impressed by how the stadium looked and how everybody was so kind to you and loved you for who you are,” he said. “I feel like I can have a big impact overall and I’m ready to go up there.”