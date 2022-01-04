Bay City picked up where it left off during last year’s run to the Class 4A regional final.
The Ladycats, who scored 137 goals during a 25-1 season in 2021, piled on eight in an 8-2 win over Victoria East to open the season at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.
Seven different Bay City players picked up goals with Andrea Perez leading the way with two.
“These girls have played together since they were babies,” said Bay City coach Darin Dabelgott. “They score a lot of goals. They all want to score. That’s the toughest thing because they all want to do it. To get back out there and on pace, it feels good.”
The Ladycats were efficient with two goals on two shots in the opening two minutes. Perez’s first goal came in the first 30 seconds of the season.
The sophomore forward added her second in the 10th minute with a shot from 21 yards out.
“It’s really nerve-wracking,” Perez said of her first goal. “I’m trying to play fast and make good decisions, but I’m trying to have fun with it. We’re not in district yet.”
Reigning district newcomer of the year Rubi Ortiz was one of seven Lady Cats to open their scoring tab on the first day of the season. Her 1-on-1 attempt put the Lady Cats up 4-0 in the 20th minute.
A minute earlier, she had missed another opportunity. She wasn’t going to let the second go to waste.
“The mentality is a big thing for me,” Ortiz said. “To get it back, that’s big for me. When I scored, I surprised myself. I’m learning to get my confidence back. It’s great.”
East picked up a goal from Lily Caltzontzin on the final kick of the first half. Sophomore Caroline Breaux’s breakaway goal in the 65th minute capped the scoring for the Lady Titans.
Coach Misty Boenig knew Bay City was going to provide a stern test out of the gate. That’s why she scheduled the Ladycats for game one.
“Any time we go against a team with that much talent, it’s going to improve our play,” Boenig said. “Speed of the ball, how physical they were on the ball [will help]. We got bumped off a lot. I think we’re going to see that a lot when we get deeper into district.”
Bay City capitalized on an East team missing three players, including senior goalkeeper Emma Seiler.
The lack of communication from the back led to moments like Judah Breazeale’s goal in the second minute and Alyssa Castillo’s goal in the 38th off a rebound by Trinity Morris’ save.
“That’s one of the first things most of them said at halftime, that it’s way too quiet,” Boenig said. “Our biggest voice on the field is and has been Emma (Seiler) for the last two years.”
