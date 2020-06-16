Bay City has suspended its summer strength and conditioning athletic camp after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bay City school district posted a message on its website Monday night that the student attended the camp between June 8-10.
The district is asking in accordance with state and national guidelines, that any person who attended the camp "should self-monitor for signs of symptoms of COVID-19 during the next 14 days and should self-isolate in order to prevent transmission of the virus."
The athletic camp will be closed until further notice for the deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities.
The UIL allowed schools to begin summer strength and conditioning camps June 8 under strict guidelines. The guidelines are scheduled to be loosened June 22.
The Bay City school district said in its message that "impacted students and employees will be notified."
Matagorda County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. A news release from the county said all 13 were recovering at home.
