Beau Trahan comes to Tyler Legacy with a lot of experience.
He knows his way around both sides of the football, as a player and a coach. And now, the former Texas high school football coach who has spent the past 15 years at the collegiate level is now a Red Raider.
Trahan was approved by the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees as the new head football coach at Tyler Legacy during a special-called board meeting Thursday morning.
“We went into this process to find a charismatic leader with a track record of innovative and successful coaching experiences that evolved into winning programs that weren’t ready-baked when he arrived,” Tyler ISD superintendent Marty Crawford said. “We are excited to bring a Texas high school football coaching legacy of Coach Trahan’s caliber, football acumen and engaging personality to the Tyler ISD board.”
Trahan was excited about his new position.
“I’m fired up,” Trahan said. “This is a passion for me. I am so fired up and excited to be your next guy here at Tyler Legacy. This has been a dream of mine for a long time, to be a head high school coach in Texas. Thank you for getting me out of Oklahoma, by the way.”
This will be Trahan’s first experience as a head football coach.
“It’s been a dream of mine to do it,” Trahan said. “I’m going to hire a good staff of guys I know and trust. Just to get in and call plays on Friday night and watch these kids when they finally get it, finally see what happening and then see the joy on their face when they go out and win football games, that’s what I’m looking forward to, just the rewards of those kids winning and being successful.”
Trahan played high school football for his father, Warren “Bull” Trahan, at Bay City before going to the University of Texas.
Trahan played for the University of Texas from 1999-2002. He went to Texas as a quarterback but moved to safety, and he was a team captain for the 2002 season.
As a collegiate quarterback, he completed his only pass attempt for one yard, and he carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. In 1999, he had six tackles and two recovered fumbles on defense. In 2000, Trahan recorded 15 tackles. In 2001, he had 31 tackles. In 2002, Trahan had 12 tackles and blocked a kick.
Trahan was a graduate assistant at Texas in 2003, coaching defensive backs and special teams.
Trahan comes to Legacy after spending the past seven years at the University of Tulsa. Trahan was the quarterbacks coach at Tulsa and in July 2021, he was promoted to the role of passing game coordinator.
In 2004, Trahan went to the University of Houston as an offensive graduate assistant coach, coaching tight ends and special teams.
Trahan went to the high school level from 2005-08. He was the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator under his father, Warren “Bull” Trahan, who posted a record of 200-136-4 from 1981-2012 as the head coach at Cy-Fair, Bay City and Dickinson.
“I’m a son of a high school football coach,” Trahan said “My dad was a 200-game winner in the state of Texas. I tell you this to let you know firsthand that I watched him build programs at several different places. I watched the impact he had on kids. I watched the impact he had on communities. And I tell you that because I have a blueprint. And it’s the blueprint we’re going to put in here at Tyler Legacy.”
Trahan then spent eight seasons at Baylor. In his final two years, he was the assistant athletic director/high school recruiting coordinator.
At Tulsa, Trahan coached Tulsa’s all-time leading passer, Dane Evans, who threw for 11,680 yards. He also coached Zach Smith, who threw for 5,226 yards in two seasons.
The 2016 offense set an NCAA record by becoming the first Division I FBS program to have a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.
Tulsa went 5-7 this past season and threw for 3,278 yards with 27 touchdowns.
“I am excited to have Beau Trahan take over as the leader of the Tyler Legacy football program,” Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. “He has learned under and worked with some of the best minds in football. He is a football coach’s son and understands the expectations and commitment it takes to be successful. Beau will bring energy and an exciting brand of football to the program and be a great asset to Tyler Legacy and this community.”
After introducing himself to those in attendance on Thursday morning, Trahan was ready to talk football.
“Now, we’re going to jump into ball a little bit, the fun part,” he said. “It’s going to be an exciting brand of ball. Hold on to your seat and buckle up, because we’re going to roll a little bit. We’re going to cut these guys loose and we’re going to let them play. The last time I checked, this is still a game, so we’re going to have a lot of fun. Fast, fearless and physical, that’s going to be our motto. We’re going to play fast, we’re going to play fearless and we’re going to play physical. If we do those things, we will win a lot of football games, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Trahan and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters, Abigail and Anne.
Trahan said there were multiple factors that led him to the Legacy job.
“I’ve got family here,” he said. “I love the town. I’ve visited here a bunch and recruited down here at the schools. The administration here, we have a vision that’s very much in line. They are good people. It’s people I want to work for, and it’s people I want to have relationships with. I think that was the biggest thing for me, working for good people and being in the right spot. Working in East Texas, you know what type of kids you’re going to get. They’re going to be hard-working, hard-nosed and wanting to play for you. This was just the perfect situation for me.”
Trahan said he will work on filling out his staff. His brother, Brody, is currently the defensive coordinator at Rockwall-Heath, which is in District 10-6A with the Red Raiders. Only time will tell if the Trahan brothers are coaching together or against each other.
“We’re going to cross that path when we get there,” Trahan said. “We will see what he wants to do. He obviously knows he’s always got a job with me because he’s a special football coach. He’s really good at what he does. He’s very passionate and he runs the type of defense I want to run. We will see where that takes us and go from there.”
Trahan will officially start on Monday.
“I’m going to get here on Monday, start evaluating and go to work,” he said. “I will look at them in the offseason and then once I start to get some of my staff here, we’re going to have meetings and take it from there and see what happens.”