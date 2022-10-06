BAY CITY — Byron Jones turned Robert Jones down twice, but he couldn’t do it a third time.

Byron Jones finally agreed to Bay City head coach Robert Jones’ request to return to his alma mater and coach the defensive backs.

“When Robert first got the job, I kind of thought about coming back,” Byron Jones said. “Last year was closer and this year, I decided it was time to come back. Robert and I had a lot of conversations about him wanting me to be here and me having the opportunity to be here and get back to my roots.”

Byron Jones was an all-state defensive back on Bay City’s 2000 state championship team and went on to play at Texas A&M.

He participated in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before playing for four seasons with the Dallas Desperados and Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League.

Byron Jones’ first experience with coaching came in Plant City, Fla., where he spent two years coaching defensive backs and one year as the defensive coordinator.

“I try to get the kids to understand that you only get so many years and after that, it’s going to be over,” he said. “You need to take advantage of every opportunity you get. Making them understand that the more we win, the more opportunities there are for everybody.”

Hiring Byron Jones was part of Robert Jones’ and athletic director Warren Trahan’s attempt to bring in former players who were part of Bay City’s winning tradition.

Robert Jones also added former Bay City players Anthony Smith and Carl Edwards to the staff.

“The more Bay City guys we get here that know the tradition, that understand the tradition, that can reach out to the community and reach out to the kids and build those relationships with the kids, I think is going to help us in the long run,” Robert Jones said.

The Blackcats have made huge strides under defensive coordinator Nathan Potts this season after switching from a three- to four-man front.

Bay City (4-2, 1-1) is limiting opponents to an average of just over 11 points per game, and hopes to continue its defensive success against District 12-4A, Division I foe El Campo (3-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.

The teams will meet for the 119th time and 103rd consecutive year in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.

“It’s helped us a lot,” said defensive end Carlon Jones, who has nine sacks, of moving to a four-man front. “It helped us stop the run and be able to execute better on defense. We’ve just got a lot more playmakers. Everyone is stepping up.”

“I think it’s our chemistry and communication with each other,” added strong safety Isiah Gonzales. “We’ve known each other for a while. We communicate better overall.”

Byron Jones has seen the players’ confidence grow as the season has progressed.

“First, I think it was bringing Robert (Jones) back and some of the guys who were part of that old success that he had,” Byron Jones said. ‘They understand how it was and how to get back to that point. It’s just getting these kids to understand a sense of urgency that wins games.

“It’s about getting better,” he continued. “Fundamentals, at least when I came, that was the thing I wanted to focus on. Just making sure their fundamentals are good and their attitude is good and you can build on that.”

Byron Jones knows that a win over El Campo would allow the Blackcats to take another step toward regaining their winning tradition.

The Ricebirds lead the overall series 65-44-9 and have won 15 of the last 16 games, including last year’s 45-12 victory.

"I’m back," Byron Jones said. "I’m having fun with it and as long as I’m having fun with it, I’ll keep doing it.”