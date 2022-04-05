Bay City's Ford inducted into Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame

DALLAS — Bay City Hilliard graduate Ronnie Ford was inducted into the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.
Ford was inducted for track and field, but also played football and basketball at Hilliard.
Other inductees were Darren Oliver (baseball), Chris Bosh (basketball), Rob Evans (basketball), Andrea Riley (basketball), Kurt Thomas (basketball), Earl Thompson (coach), Ray Crockett (football), Darrell Green (football), Michael Irvin (football), Ralph Cooper (journalist), Cleo Hearn (rodeo), Dr. Vicki Claybon Sellers (tennis), and Leroy Burrell (track).
Ford, 74, won six medals at the Prairie View Interscholastic League state meet at Hilliard.
He earned a track scholarship to Wharton County Junior College where a football injury ended his athletic career.
Ford was inducted into the Hilliard Hall of Fame in 1997, and the Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame in July of 2021.
Ford is retired and resides in Lake Jackson.
