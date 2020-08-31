Robert Jones’ debut at Bay City’s head coach was a successful one.
Jones directed the Blackcats to a 21-15 season-opening win over Sweeny.
Bay City snapped a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2018, and won its season opener for the first time since 2017.
As a result, Jones was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Coach of the Week.
Jones played running back at Bay City under current athletic director Warren Trahan.
The Blackcats play their home opener Friday against Edna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.