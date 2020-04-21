Rain can't keep the shine off Yoakum senior

Bay City graduate Shaniya Mitchell has been named to the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association’s All-Decade Team for 2011-2020.

 Contributed Photo by Travis Harsch

Mitchell made the team in the high jump, by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches at a meet during her senior season in 2015.

Mitchell made three appearances at the UIL Track & Field State Championships during her Bay City career.

She won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the high jump.

Mitchell played basketball at Texas Southern University and recently completed her senior season.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

