Bay City graduate Shaniya Mitchell has been named to the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association’s All-Decade Team for 2011-2020.
Mitchell made the team in the high jump, by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches at a meet during her senior season in 2015.
Mitchell made three appearances at the UIL Track & Field State Championships during her Bay City career.
She won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the high jump.
Mitchell played basketball at Texas Southern University and recently completed her senior season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.