BAY CITY — Brice Turner sees the statue of Joe DeLoach every time he walks from the Bay City fieldhouse to the track at Memorial Stadium.
Turner got a chance to meet DeLoach, who won the gold medal in the 200-meter dash at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games, at an indoor meet at the University of Houston.
“I knew he was pretty fast,” Turner said. “He was fast and from Bay City. He was a cool guy. I look up to him. Hopefully, I can be like him one day and do what he did.”
Turner, a junior, has put himself on the right path.
He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran the anchor leg on the winning 400-meter relay at Wednesday’s Districts 25/26-4A area meet at Memorial Stadium.
Turner gave the crowd a scare when after finishing the 400-relay in an automated time of 43 seconds, he grabbed his left leg and fell to the track in pain.
But Turner returned to win the 100 in a season-best time of 10.66 seconds, and the 200 in a time of 21.71 seconds.
“I know I could have done a lot better,” Turner said. “But there were little mistakes in my body. That’s all going to be healed.”
Turner displayed his closing speed in all three races, which he attributes in part to Bay City Coach Robert Jones having him run the 400-meter dash this season.
“I’ve been running a 400 a couple of times,” Turner said. “That just really makes me stronger. Coming out of the blocks, I have that second gear. That makes me go faster and run faster.”
Turner’s next stop will be the Region IV-4A meet at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville on April 29-30. The top four finishers in each event qualified for the regional meet.
Turner qualified for the state meet last year, but was battling an injured groin and finished second in the 100 and third in the 200 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“It motivated me a lot,” he said. “I knew I could have gotten first in both races. The injury again. This year, I’m going to make sure it doesn’t happen. I’m coming back healthy in all my races and bringing back the gold.”
Taking the next step
Calhoun’s Seth Sandberg qualified for the area meet as a sophomore, but finished seventh and was unable to qualify for the regional meet.
But Sandberg finished third in a time of 52.06 seconds Wednesday and will join a number of his Calhoun teammates in Kingsville.
“I ran hard at practice,” he said. “I did everything I could to get here. I felt good. That wind was pretty brutal. I ran hard to get there. I was thinking ‘advance, advance.’”
Sandberg also ran a leg on the 1,600-meter relay that finished fifth and just missed qualifying for the regional meet.
“We all ran well,” he said. “We did what we could. Some of our teammates made regionals, and I’m proud of them and proud of everyone that ran today.”
Sandberg is ready to begin preparing for the regional meet.
“Coach (Allen Salena) already has a schedule ready,” he said. “I’m ready to do it. I/m trying to make it to the finals.”
Into the record books
Bay City’s Iris DeWitt won the discus Wednesday, and set a school record in the process.
DeWitt, a sophomore, had a toss of 124-feet, 11-inches.
