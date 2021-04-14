ROCKPORT — Bay City’s Brice Turner was expecting to be pushed in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Districts 25/26-4A area meet.
Turner won the races with relative ease at the district meet, but would be facing Beeville’s Jalen Spicer and Ingleside’s Roberto Gonzales at area.
“All my people kept telling me that I was going to have some competition this week,” said Turner, a sophomore who transferred from Lockhart. “I was like, ‘It’s just like another race. They get in the blocks just like I do.’ I just ran my race and did what I do.”
Turner captured gold medals in both events on a muggy Wednesday at Pirate Stadium.
“It’s steady working and not missing practice,” Turner said. “Just never quitting and never listen to what anybody else said because I knew I could do it.”
The 100 was as close as predicted with Turner, Spicer and Gonzales running alongside each other.
Turner got across the finish line first in a time of 10.70 seconds, Spicer was second in 10.79 and Gonzales was third in 10.80.
Turner wasn’t even running the 100 at the beginning of the season until he was convinced to do so by Bay City coach Robert Jones.
“Back in the old days, I kept losing in the 100,” Turner said. “I kept losing and losing and losing so they just sent me to the 200. I was like, ‘forget it,’ I was done. I really wasn’t that good. I came up here and kept working and kept working. I saw my time was improving on the 200. I thought maybe I would want to. The first 100 I ran surprised me.”
Turner had a sense of how close his competitors were to him in the 100.
“I was mainly focused, but I saw the dude from Beeville,” he said. “I just had to hit that other gear and run even faster. I couldn’t lose. I was telling everybody, I wasn’t go to lose.”
Turner set a personal best in the 200, winning in a time of 20.97. Chase Williams of Stafford was second in a time of 21.60.
“It was a great start,” Turner said. “Everybody kept telling me to run the curb as hard as I can and that’s what I did. I shot out of the curve, ran my race and did my thing.”
Turner will also be running in the 400-meter relay at the regional meet, which is scheduled for April 23-24 in Kingsville. The Blackcats finished fourth in a time of 43.39.
“We weren’t expecting all this,” he said. “We just have to keep working hard and I will.”
Golden encore
Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell repeated her district performance by winning gold medals in the 3,200-meter run, 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.
O’Donnell set a personal-best time of 2:19.99 in the 800.
“I couldn’t be any more blessed with how it went,” she said. “I couldn’t be any more grateful.”
O’Donnell is not likely to run the 800 at the regional meet so she can focus on her other two events.
“There should be a few girls and we should all push each other to the end,” O’Donnell said. “I’m just going to keep doing the same thing I’ve been doing and just keep trusting my workout and keep trusting the plan that my coaches put for me and just get ready.”
The courts to the track
Calhoun’s Josh Huang has qualified for the regional tennis meet in mixed doubles.
He’ll also be headed to regional in track after winning the 3,200 and finishing third in the 1,600.
Huang didn’t start practicing for track until right before the district meet.
“It’s been really hard to balance my schedule for my first year of running ever in history,” he said. “We’ve had morning practices and barely any afternoon practices. I always had like tennis or other kind of deals.”
An officials’ mistake in the 3,200 almost coast Huang a chance to win.
The bell was rung before the next to last instead of the last lap. Huang took off in a sprint until he found out there was another lap left.
But he was able to continue the pace and win in a time of 10:34.27
“It was a sudden rush of relief,” Huang said of the bell. “It was way faster than I expected. I was like, ‘I’ll take it if it is.’ On the second lap, when I was by the high jump and my sister was cheering for me, I asked her, ‘Is this the last lap?,’ and she said, ‘No. You still have one more.’ That’s when it hit me hard and I had to kick again.”
Team titles
Rockport-Fulton won the girls team title with 106 points, Sinton was second with 70 and Calhoun was third with 59. Beeville was 10th with 36 points and Bay City was 12th with 15.
Needville won the boys team title with 123.5, points, Rockport-Fulton was second with 84 and Stafford was third with 82. Bay City was fifth with 47.5, Calhoun was sixth with 47 and Beeville was 11th with 18.
