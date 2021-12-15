FALLS CITY — Peyton Ehrlich was in second grade when Falls City defeated Windthorst in 2010 to win the state championship.
Ehrlich doesn’t remember much about the game, but he does recall seeing his father, Falls City defensive coordinator Travis Ehrlich, after the game.
“I remember seeing my dad at the end of it and being able to hug him,” Peyton Ehrlich said. “It’s just kind of crazy to me that all those years ago I was at a game like that and now I get a chance to go there under my dad’s coaching and get a chance to win one.”
Peyton Ehrlich and his Falls City teammates have an opportunity to bring home a second state championship when the Beavers (14-1) take on Stratford (14-1) in the Class 2A, Division II final at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I attribute a lot of it to our hard work and our leaders,” Peyton Ehrlich said. “Our seniors have really helped us a lot in just understanding the game.”
The Beavers advanced to the final by upsetting Mart 24-20 and scored the winning touchdown on a 17-yard pass from Luke Shafer to Grant Jendrusch with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“We were running a read that way so we knew that we would be able to get the safety to bite and hit them over the top,” Jendrusch said. “It felt like that ball was floating in the air for a long time. It finally got to me and it was a great ball from Luke and a great call and it just worked.”
Mart had eliminated Falls City in the three previous semifinals, but the Beavers recognize they have to turn their attention to Stratford.
“We’ve had that talk,” said Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff. “I think our kids are locked in and they understand how hard it was. I think that’s kind of a benefit of the bracket we had to go through and the struggles we had to get here. I think they’ll come out Thursday and understand there’s one more step here and 48 more minutes to play and the ultimate prize is at the end.”
Kirchhoff led Falls City to its only state title in 2010 and left the school in 2012 before returning last season.
“I knew we were going to be a lot better,” Kirchhoff said. “One thing that really helped us is we don’t take spring break at Falls City — never have — so once we got there in March we could roll. Our kids really flourished in the weight program and on the mat. I knew coming into this year we were a lot better physically prepared.”
The Beavers also had a better understanding of Kirchhoff’s offense.
“The kids thought I was crazy when they came back in August and told them we ran at about 40 percent of what our offense is,” he said. “It took a while last year because we switched to the veer and all that it entails. We were able to get our spread game in and our power run game. They also adapted to things that are going to be different. I’ll throw something in on Friday and we can run it Friday night. It’s just sort of getting in that mentality of knowing the system and trusting the system and listening to what’s called.”
Jendrusch doesn’t remember much about the 2010 state championship game, but he clearly recalls the 2013 state final where Falls City lost to Wellington, and he is determined not to suffer the same fate.
“It’s been over 10 years since we last won it,” he said. “We went in 2013 and I was able to watch and the look on their faces after the game, I don’t want to go through that.”
NOTES: Falls City will be the home team...Falls City’s lone loss was to Poth and Stratford lost to Bushland...For ticket information go to fcisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.